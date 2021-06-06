Eye Pencil From Which Wild Flowers Grow In A Pot

Sprout World proposes to give something back to nature by giving a second life. The firm has a worldwide patent for plantable writing tools. The pencil has some seeds at its base so that they bloom after use.

The awareness about the protection of the planet does not escape any business agenda that seeks to conquer the market. Sustainability and the concept of the circular use of materials emerge as the grail to avoid a world of waste that ends up devouring its human craftsmen.

Cosmetics have long been betting on recyclable packaging, fewer chemical compounds and ingredients of non-animal origin. However, the Sprout World brand goes a step further and proposes to plant one of its makeup products to give it a second life in a pot and turn it into wildflowers.

Development of a plantable makeup pencil has been going on for many years at Sprout, which has a worldwide patent for “writing tools you can plant.”

The Sprout eyeliner is the only one in the world with a capsule at the end with seeds so that it can be planted after use. This pencil is allergy-friendly and has a natural, microplastic-free formula. Its composition includes natural oils, beneficial for the skin.

Give something back to nature

The philosophy of this beauty product is to give something positive back to nature and give a “second life” to the pencil, so that its existence is circular and does not create waste. In addition, the wild flowers that grow once the pencil is planted are beneficial for bees, one of the insects that guarantee the life of the ecosystem with its essential pollination work.

With more than 30 million plantable pencils sold in 80 countries, now it is the turn of the Spanish customer to try an unusual way of consuming beauty products. The ultimate goal is to inspire more sustainable actions in our daily lives.

Sprout eyeliner.

The company has always wanted to take advantage of the patent, which is why it went beyond the popular Sprout pencil, which turns into herbs, vegetables, flowers and trees.

The idea for the plantable eyeliner came during a creative workshop at Sprout World, a company made up of 80% women. Most said they used makeup pencils on a daily basis, with eyeliner being the most popular.