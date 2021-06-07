Bill Gates and Warren Buffett To Change Rules Of Energy Game

Bill Gates and Warren Buffett To Change “The Rules Of The Energy Game” With A $ 1 Billion Nuclear Project. Both will sponsor the new model of advanced nuclear reactor, called Natrium. For Gates, plants with this type of reactor are safer and cheaper.

A next-generation nuclear reactor. That is the project that Bill Gates and Warren Buffett, two of the most powerful men on the planet, plan to launch in the state of Wyoming (United States) and with which they intend to “change the rules of the game in the energy industry,” in the words of from the founder of Microsoft himself.

Electric companies TerraPower, founded by Gates 15 years ago, and PacifiCorp, owned by Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway, are studying the launch of their first nuclear reactor, called Natrium, located in a former coal plant, as advanced by the governor of the state of Wyoming, Mark Gordon.

This project will feature a 345 megawatt (MW) sodium-cooled fast reactor with molten salt-based energy storage, which could increase system power up to 500 MW during power demand peaks. According to Gates, plants with this type of reactor are safer and cost less than traditional nuclear power.

For the World Nuclear Association, these advanced nuclear reactors have simpler designs that are easier to build, more fuel efficient, cheaper and safer than normal reactors.

Natrium will have an investment of 1,000 million dollars and will be able to produce energy for 400,000 homes. Plus, it will create hundreds of high-paying jobs, confirmed Mark Gordon. According to TerraPower President and CEO Chris Levesque, the plant will be “a multi-million dollar project” with costs that will be split between the government and private industry.