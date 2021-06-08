Network That Sold Fake Iberian Products In Dia Supplanted The Health Seals

The business plot dismantled by the Civil Guard last May and that sold hams, loins and sausages as Iberian products that were not, adulterated the health seals, which implies a possible crime against public health.

On the packages, which were sold to the Dia supermarket chain under the Campo Noble brand, and to which this newspaper has had access, there is a health record on the outside and a different one on the inside, without any control of traceability , doubling the batches of production and, in some cases, even using a certificate number issued by the Certifood firm as a guarantee that the quality regulations of Iberian ham were met without having authorization to do so.

Handling

Sources from Seprona explain how the network supplanted the health registry of a company in the province of Córdoba without having any knowledge of it. According to sources close to the investigation, “they were engaged in manipulating and falsifying traceability” in the vacuum-packed slices, which Dia marketed for four months.

In another operation, it was detected that products were also sold on the Internet fraudulently. “On the ham band the health oval was observed with the health registration number of a company that produces Iberian products based in the province of Salamanca, which had no knowledge, nor had it consented to its use, having no relationship with the trademark author of the facts “, they assure. In other words, sanitary seals belonging to third parties were fraudulently used .

The products that came to use an official seal of the Guijuelo Denomination of Origin, without having permission to do so, not only would have caused, according to the Civil Guard, “the consequent damage to buyers”, but also would have distributed a product that supposed “a risk to public health”.

QFlavor, researched

The Civil Guard is investigating, specifically, the company QSabor. In the operation, called Slice, more than 63,000 packages of sliced ​​products with manipulated labels were intervened and six people were arrested on May 20 and another two were investigated in the provinces of Madrid, Badajoz and Córdoba.

The analysis of the documentation of the Food Quality Area of ​​the Health Department of the Community of Madrid and the Agrifood Quality Control Service of the Andalusian Government, as well as information provided by certifiers, led to the finding and related irregularities with a possible document forgery and duplication of stamps in batches nationwide .

Among the containers intervened by the Civil Guard, and which were on sale for several months, there were even some that lacked any traceability , without identifying the batch number and without an expiration date, as established by law. The Civil Guard, however, has exonerated Dia of any responsibility.

Stolen product

QSabor, which would be at the center of the plot, sold thousands of fake Iberian products to Dia in 2019 and 2020 under the Campo Noble, QSabor and De Casta brands, which in some cases had been stolen from Comapa, a company run by the brothers David and Jaime Álvarez, and which became the largest distributor in Spain.

This company, which was under the direction of the Catalan Vall Company until its entry into bankruptcy, reported the firm QSabor Foods to the Civil Guard Command of Tres Cantos (Madrid).