The Universal (CAS 120-80-9) market was valued at US$ 118.6 million in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 146.7 million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% during 2021-2026 and the report is being said by universal 2021.

Catechol also known as pyrocatechol or 1,2-dihydroxybenzene, is an organic compound with the molecular formula C6H4(OH)2. It is the ortho isomer of the three isomeric benzenediols. This colorless compound occurs naturally in trace amounts. It was first discovered by destructive distillation of the plant extract catechin.

Catechol comes in a white flaky powder, and is used as a pharmaceutical and agrochemical intermediate, is widely used as building block in Agrochemicals, Flavors, Fragrances and Pharmaceuticals.

Catechol (CAS 120-80-9) market has a high market concentration. Solvay is the largest player in the global Catechol (CAS 120-80-9) market. In 2019, the Solvay sales revenue of Catechol (CAS 120-80-9) product accounted for 58.43% of the world’s share. Top 4 players include Solvay, UBE Industries, Camlin Fine Sciences and Jiangsu Sanjili Chemical, these four players accounts for 97.57% of the world’s share.

Based on type, Catechol (CAS 120-80-9) is mainly used for industrial, the sales of Industrial Grade Catechol (CAS 120-80-9) was 49512 MT in 2019, accounted for 98.21% sales share, while Pharmaceutical Grade Catechol (CAS 120-80-9) was 1.85% sales share.

Based on the application, Vanillin is the main downstream product of Catechol, which accounted for about 46.87% of total production. Carbofuran phenol is the second largest downstream application, accounting for 26.02%. Other applications such as heliotropin, heliofresh, etc. these applications have a smaller market share, and carbofuran phenol are expected to dominate the market in the future.

The Catechol (CAS 120-80-9) market research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. By Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Key Companies included in Catechol (CAS 120-80-9) market report are Solvay, UBE Industries, Camlin Fine Sciences, Jiangsu Sanjili Chemic and more in terms of company basic information, product portfolio, Production, Revenue, Price, Gross Margin (2016-2021) & Recent Developments/Updates.

