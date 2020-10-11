Other features of this motorcycle rearview mirror that not many internet users know about: you can give it a try

Another function of the engine mirror. (Instagram / admin)

Hitekno.com – TikTok videos uploaded by internet users recently revealed another feature of motorcycle mirrors that many people are not aware of. Another function of this motorcycle mirror can make your life easier.

Uploads for other functions of this motorcycle mirror were uploaded @mimincintah and viralized on Instagram on Wednesday (07/10/2020).

“It turns out that this is the real function,” wrote the heading in the upload.

In the TikTok video uploaded by @mimincintah, an internet user gives an explanation of other functions of motorcycle mirrors that many people are not yet familiar with.

According to these internet users, the motorcycle mirrors that are normally used to see the left and right sides while driving can be used to pour a drink into a glass while hanging out.

Another function of the engine mirror. (Instagram / admin)

” Sumpar has only known me for 23 years, it turns out that the motorcycle mirrors are not only used to look backwards. But you can build a water roller coaster while we rest on the motorcycle, ”wrote the caption in the TikTok video.

This viral upload to Instagram reveals other functions of motorcycle mirrors that many people are not aware of and is known to have received various comments from internet users.

“This does not apply to mirrors whose bolts have already been blown by the wind,” replied the internet user with the account @ rizkyakbar_02.

“You can try,” commented the internet user who owns the Instagram account @nikenayu_pspangrm.

“I did this because I saw the guard complex,” said the Instagram account @cavino_zaidane_zaro.

Viral on Instagram, uploads to other features of this motorcycle mirror were viewed more than 149,000 times and dozen of internet user comments were collected.