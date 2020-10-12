3 Free Fire Champions are ready to make Indonesia proud in international tournaments

Three championships for Free Fire Indonesia Masters 2020. (Garena)

Hitekno.com – This year’s prestigious tournament, organized by Garena, the Free Fire Indonesian Masters (FFIM) 2020 event, reached the grand finals on Sunday October 11th 2020 and found new champions, namely Evos Esports, RRQ Hades and Onic Olympus. This championship will be followed by esports athletes in Indonesia to compete for the title of the Indonesian representative team, which will advance to international tournaments.

“The esports team in Indonesia is growing rapidly and continues to demonstrate its quality to compete in international tournaments. The FFIM 2020 fall tournament is one of Garena’s commitments that are consistently carried out to promote talent and promote the esports ecosystem in Indonesia so that it can develop into professional esporters. World class, “said Christian Wihananto, producer of Garena Free Fire Indonesia.

After the Minister of Youth and Sport, Zainudin Amali, received support at the opening of the FFIM in autumn 2020, the athletes were delighted with the start of the tournament. A series of preliminary rounds, from the Open Qualifiers, the quarter-finals, the group finals to the play-ins round, were exciting.

The FFIM 2020 Fall Grand Finals tournament was broadcast on one of the leading national television channels, GTV. The team of finalists did not lose its fighting spirit, although this time it was not accompanied by an offline audience. The final round of the games was still tense until the best team was finally found at the FFIM 2020 fall tournament phase.

The Fall 2020 FFIM tournament will compete against 12 of the best esports teams in Indonesia to win a total prize pool of up to 800 million rupiah. The 12 esport teams are: Aerowolf Pro-Team, Onic Olympus, Evos Esports, Aura Esports, First Raiders Bravo, Bigetron Bit, Louvre King, The Prime, RRQ Hades, Boss Knightmare, Lynxnihboss and Red Bull Rebellion.

The three best teams from FFIM 2020 Fall, Evos Esports, RRQ Hades and Onic Olympus, will then compete in the Free Fire Continental Series (FFCS) – Asia Series. The FFCS consists of a series of international tournaments that take place simultaneously. This prestigious tournament includes the Free Fire Americas Series, Free Fire Asia Series, and Free Fire EMEA Series. The international FFCS – Asia Series tournament will start simultaneously on November 22, 2020 and the Grand Final will take place on November 29, 2020.