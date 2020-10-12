4 Latest News: Samsung Satire Huawei, EVOS Becomes Most Popular Esports Team

Samsung again quipped Huawei. (Twitter / SamsungUK)

Hitekno.com – Samsung is back on the offensive against its competitors who are now Huawei. In fact, this brand openly gave up satire.

Namely via the Samsung UK Twitter account, which is offering a special promotion for upgrading Huawei devices to the Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra.

In addition to the news above, there is also the latest news from EVOS, now the most popular esports team in the Southeast Asia region.

Based on data from the esports charts, EVOS now has a very strong fan base, especially for the Southeast Asia region.

The news of Samsung's allusion to Huawei and Evos as the most popular esports team in Southeast Asia is in the latest news that's busy right now.

You can find more information in the following four breaking news that HiTekno.com is concerned with today, Monday (10.12.2020).

1. Huawei was abandoned by Google and received the hint from Samsung again

It’s happening again, lately Huawei has become Samsung’s joke again. This is known from the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra promo in the UK. In the promo, Samsung gave Huawei a hint that it now has to fight without Google’s support.

I don’t know why Samsung keeps teasing Huawei about this conflict with Google. Samsung had previously given the same hint for the Huawei Mate 30, which was released without Google support.

2. EVOS defeats other countries and becomes the most popular eSports team in Southeast Asia

EVOS wins MPL Season 4. (Instagram / @ evosesports)

The popularity of the eSports team from Indonesia, EVOS, need not be questioned. This esports team is known to have successfully scored top professional players from time to time, which has made it one of the most popular esports teams in Southeast Asia.

Information about EVOS, which has successfully become the most popular esports team in Southeast Asia, was released by Esports Charts on Friday (9/10/2020).

3. Counting the days, the Huawei Mate 40 series will be released on October 22nd.

Huawei logo. (Huawei)

For a long time, Huawei has finally opened its voice about the arrival of its new device, which is part of the Huawei Mate 40 Series family. In the invitation from the HP manufacturer from China, the device will be presented on October 22, 2020.

Information on the release of the Huawei Mate 40 series was released by the President of Huawei, Richard Yu. According to him, the Huawei Mate 40 series will be presented on this date at 8:00 p.m. local time.

4. Reach consumers, HUAWEI presents high-end experience store in Bandung

HUAWEI presents high-end experience store in Bandung. (Huawei)

Knowing the needs of consumers in the new normal era, HUAWEI has introduced various new innovations through a number of HUAWEI product ecosystems to meet consumer needs. Now HUAWEI wants to reach its consumers by showcasing the Bandung Electronic Center’s High-End Experience Store (HES), which opened on October 10th in collaboration with Goal Mobile.

The presence of this official store contributes to the expansion of HES in Indonesia, namely in the cities of Bandung, Jakarta, Banten, Medan and Surabaya.

These are the four latest pieces of news that are busy right now, from Samsung satire Huawei to EVOS as the most popular esports team in Southeast Asia.