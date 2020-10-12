Allegedly injured by cheating, this girl is singing at full speed

The action of the girls who sang along was quick. (Twitter / @ kgblgnunfaedh)

Hitekno.com – Being betrayed by a loved one makes anyone who feels hurt deeply angry themselves.

Same goes for one of the girls who recently went viral on social media. One of them was uploaded to the Twitter account @kgblgnunfaedh.

In the uploaded video, a girl is out with friends at one of the restaurants.

There is live music in the restaurant, at which time the cafe singer was singing a song by Chrisye called “Pergilah Kasih”.

When it comes to singing the core, a girl who seems to have this personal experience also sings along.

In fact, he changed the texts on the back for his ex-girlfriend to keep track of his affair.

This then sparked laughter and stole the attention of guests and internet users on social media.

“I think it’s really broken, when a third person has no cure, it really feels broken,” wrote one internet user on Twitter.

“Ma’am e is really deep,” wrote one internet user on Twitter.

“I am very happy to sing with this emotion,” commented another internet user.

“Looks like this kid has a collapsed illness,” commented another internet user.

The reluctance of one of the internet users to be upset about singing fast and then going viral on Twitter and getting more than 18,000 likes.