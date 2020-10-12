Oppo Find X3 Pro specs revealed, when will it be released?

Oppo logo. (Oppo)

Hitekno.com – There is no official information from Oppo regarding the arrival of the Oppo Find X3 Pro. However, there are many rumors circulating about this new device from the Oppo family.

Lastly, the leak related to the Oppo Find X3 Pro reveals a little about the specs of this new Oppo X-series device. This leak is due to the supposed rendering of the Oppo Find X3 Pro leaked on the internet.

When Lets Go Digital was launched, it was stated that the Oppo Find X3 Pro is expected to be available in two variants, namely the standard and the pro version. Still a rumor, it is not yet known whether this is true or not.

However, in terms of design, the Oppo Find X3 Pro is believed to use a larger curved screen with a hidden front camera. This one innovation is rarely found in today’s devices.

The Oppo Find X3 Pro’s widescreen promises a wider view that provides everyday convenience for users.

Oppo Find X2 Pro. (DxOMark)

In a leaked rendering image posted on the internet, it is certain that the Oppo Find X3 Pro removed the power button and volume control on the side of the cellphone. In terms of the bezel, the Oppo Find X3 Pro looks even more relieved with a thinner bezel.

In addition, absolutely no selfie camera is visible from this render image on the front. This then leads to fierce speculation about the selfie camera under the screen.

For the number of cameras, it looks like the Oppo Find X3 Pro will come with 3 sensors on the back, with a case design similar to the previously released Oppo Find X2.

Oppo Find X2. (Blibli)

Given that the previous two devices were superior to the camera range, it is certain that the Oppo Find X3 Pro will come with a strong camera range too.

Although many specs for the Oppo Find X3 Pro emerged from this rendering image, Oppo is still very stingy about the arrival of a new device from its family.