Oppo Reno4 F announced today what are the specs?

Oppo Reno4 F. (Oppo Indonesia)

Hitekno.com – Oppo Indonesia today plans to launch yet another new mobile phone to revitalize the middle class. Namely the Oppo Reno4 F, which was presented yesterday at the online event on Tuesday (June 10th, 2020).

This new mobile phone is due to hit the market today, Monday (December 10th, 2020). What does this Oppo Reno4 F offer?

Aryo Meidianto, PR manager of Oppo Indonesia, announced the specifications for the camera and body design of the device at its last launch.

One of the still puzzling things is the processor for the price of Reno4 F. However, all of this will be announced via live streaming at the official launch event today, Monday (10.12.2020) at 6.45 p.m. WIB.

As a supplementary specification for the camera and design, the Reno4 F comes with a Super AMOLED FHD + screen with a screen ratio of 20: 9 and a refresh rate of 60 Hz and a screen-to-body ratio of up to 90.07 percent.

Oppo Reno4 F. (Oppo Indonesia)

The new Oppo Reno4 F-Handy is 7.48mm ultra-thin and is said to be as thin as a CD box.

The rear camera comes with a quad camera with a configuration of 48 MP f / 1.8 ports, an 8 MP wide angle camera with f / 2.2 ports, a 2 MP mono camera with f / 2.4 ports and a 2 MP depth camera with 1: 2.4 openings. The front camera now has two cameras with an aperture of 16 MP of f / 2.4 and 2 MP of f / 2.4.

Not just these two things that still make Oppo Reno4 F Oppo puzzling. Battery capacity, other built-in functions such as NFC support or fast charging.

Nevertheless, Oppo has announced that there will be two color options for the Oppo Reno4 F, namely matte black and metallic white.

This is a look at the specs of the Oppo Reno4 F, Oppo Indonesia’s new mainstay for the Indonesian market. Interested? (Suara.com/ Lintang Siltya Utami).