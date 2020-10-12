Samsung Galaxy S20 FE presents a flagship experience for millennials

Samsung Galaxy S20FE. (Samsung)

Hitekno.com – The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is officially represented in Indonesia in early October. The Galaxy device, priced at Rp 9,999,000, is a product specially designed for Millennial Social Expressors and offers premium features that provide an experience like a flagship smartphone and give users the freedom to express themselves further.

“The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE was specially developed for Galaxy fans: especially those who want to express their lives, be it socializers, trend followers and millennials who want to capture every moment. With powerful camera functions, impressive screen, good performance, with a long Battery life, the Samsung Galaxy S20FE gives Samsung fans a true flagship smartphone experience, “said Taufiqul Furqan, product marketing manager of Samsung Mobile Samsung Electronics Indonesia.

In line with its target market that always takes the opportunity to express themselves, Samsung has introduced a smartphone that helps them express themselves. The vibrant and bold color choices of the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE make the user the focus of attention. With a choice of bright colors like Cloud Red, Cloud Orange, Cloud Lavender, Cloud Mint, Cloud Navy and Cloud White, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE compliments the way users express themselves.

The camera specs are of course an important point for social expressors, so Samsung ensures an optimal user experience, especially when using the camera functions of the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE. Users can capture every moment with the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, which is equipped with a 32 MP front camera and three rear cameras (12 MP wide-angle camera and ultra-wide-angle camera and 8-megapixel telephoto camera), so users can focus on the moment can grasp their own way.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE also makes it easy for Social Expressors to take pictures with the 30x zoom function, which provides high definition quality when taking in distant objects. The single-take feature is back so users no longer have to worry about losing precious moments by capturing up to 14 types of photos or videos in one shot. Social expressors no longer have to edit a lot to share the best moments on their social media.

In addition to taking pictures, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is also packed with features that make editing and sharing easy. Equipped with Seamless Zoom In and Quick Crop functions, users can easily adjust images with their fingers. Users can also capture their precious moments in a video with Highlight Reel. Edit the duration, title, and background music to suit the user’s taste using features that can complement the user’s creativity in content creation, and instantly share the content with friends and family using the Quick Share feature.

In addition to the ability to capture important user moments, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE with the 6.5-inch FHD + Infinity-O Super AMOLED screen of the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE offers an even more intense experience for video calls, streaming and games. Supported with a refresh rate of 120Hz which provides a smooth viewing and gaming experience.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE allows users to express themselves longer. With a 4500 mAH battery powered by Samsung’s Smart Battery technology, users can travel, socialize, and express themselves longer.

“Samsung always puts the customer input first in every product development and innovation. The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is our response to the input we receive from Samsung customers around the world. Therefore, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is designed to that it offers a true flagship product experience. for Galaxy fans all over the world through its features and technology. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, as the name suggests, was “Close Taufiq” for Samsung Galaxy fans all over the world.