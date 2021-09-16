Carbon Block Filter Market Looks Bullish; Estimated to Grow at 7.0% CAGR from 2021-26

The global Carbon Block Filter market was valued at US$ 500.4 million in 2019 and it is expected to reach US$ 812.7 million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.0% during 2021-2026.

Unlike granular activated carbon filters have loose granules of carbon that look like black grains of sand. Carbon block filters have blocks of compressed activated carbon that are formed with the combination of heat and pressure or blocks combine by other method.

Major manufacturers in the industry include Whirlpool, Carbon Block Technology and LG Electronics, which accounted for 8.98%, 7.00% and 6.10% of revenue in 2019, respectively.

Global Carbon Block Filter Market: Drivers and Restrains

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and about each type from 2016 to 2027. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2016 to 2027. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2016 to 2027, manufacturer from 2016 to 2021, region from 2016 to 2021, and global price from 2016 to 2027.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

Global Carbon Block Filter Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027.

Key Companies profiled in this report are Whirlpool, Carbon Block Technology, LG Electronics, Veolia Water Technologies, Omnipure, Samsung, Pentair, KX Technologies, Paragon Water Systems, WaterCare, Donaldson, Culligan, Multipure, Watts, Davey Microlene, Atlas Filtri, Puretec, Ningbo Dukang Ceramics, Hatenboer, Stefa Pure-Pro Water Corporation and more in terms of market share by sales, revenue, average pricing, product type, margins, recent developments etc.

Segment by Type

< 5 Micron

5-20 Micron

> 20 Micron

Segment by Application

Industrial

Residential

Commercial

