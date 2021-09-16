Global ETFE Membrane Market to Settle at 3.2% Growth Rate by 2021-26

The global ETFE Membrane market was valued at US$ 59 million in 2019 and it is expected to reach US$ 68 million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.2% during 2021-2026.

ETFE (ethylene-tetrafluoroethylene copolymer) is a plastic derivative that is frequently used as a building material in the form of ETFE membranes. The material is characterized by high light and UV transmittance, temperature resistance and very low weight.

In consumption market, Asia-Pacific and Europe are the mainly consumption regions due to the bigger demand of downstream applications.In 2019, these two regions occupied 76.27% of the global consumption volume in total.The major raw material for ETFE membrane is ETFE resin, whose market is mainly concentrated in Asahi Glass, 3M, Chemours and Daikin.

Global ETFE Membrane Market: Drivers and Restrains

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and about each type from 2016 to 2027. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2016 to 2027. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2016 to 2027, manufacturer from 2016 to 2021, region from 2016 to 2021, and global price from 2016 to 2027.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

Global ETFE Membrane Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027.

Key Companies profiled in this report are Asahi Glass, Daikin Chemical, Chemours Company, NOWOFOL, Saint-Gobain, Guarnifl Textiles Coated International (TCI) and more in terms of market share by sales, revenue, average pricing, product type, margins, recent developments etc.

Segment by Type

＜200 µm

200-300 µm

＞300 µm

Segment by Application

Building

Solar Energy

