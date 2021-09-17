7.3% Estimated Growth for Global Electronic Adhesives Market from 2021-26

The global Electronic Adhesives market was valued at US$ 6473 million in 2019 and it is expected to reach US$ 9369.9 million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% during 2021-2026.

Electronics Adhesive refers to the adhesive for electronic appplication.

The production of Electronics Adhesives is mainly concentrated in North America. In 2019, the total output value of the region accounted for 43.73% of the global share. This is followed by Europe and Japan, which account for 21.32% and 10.81% respectively. Although that in China is not high, it is the main consumer region of Electronics Adhesives. In 2019, sales accounted for 56.01% of global consumption, while Europe and North America accounted for only 17.24% and 15.02%.

Major manufacturers in the global market include Henkel, DowDuPont Inc., 3M, H.B. Fuller and LORD Corp. The Top 3 players accounted for about 20% of the market share, while the Top 5 accounted about 25%. The market is fragmented.

Global Electronic Adhesives Market: Drivers and Restrains

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and about each type from 2016 to 2027. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2016 to 2027. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2016 to 2027, manufacturer from 2016 to 2021, region from 2016 to 2021, and global price from 2016 to 2027.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

Global Electronic Adhesives Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027.

Key Companies profiled in this report are 3M, Henkel, ITW, DELO Industrial Adhesives, Dow, Huntsman, LORD Corp, H.B. Full Hexion and more in terms of market share by sales, revenue, average pricing, product type, margins, recent developments etc.

Segment by Type

Optical Adhesive

Liquid Encapsulant

SMT Adhesive

Potting Compound

Structural Adhesive

Others

Segment by Application

Transceivers

Fiber Attach

Laser Assembly

Glob Top

Dam & Fill

LED Encap

PC

Tablet

Cell Phones

Table of Content:

1 Electronic Adhesives Market Overview

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

3 Production and Capacity by Region

4 Global Electronic Adhesives Consumption by Region

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

7 Key Companies Profiled

8 Electronic Adhesives Manufacturing Cost Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

10 Market Dynamics

11 Production and Supply Forecast

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

