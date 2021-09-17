Current Trends to Lead Global Direct Thermal Ticket Paper Market to USD 463.8 Mn by 2026

The global Direct Thermal Ticket Paper market was valued at US$ 366 million in 2019 and it is expected to reach US$ 463.8 million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.4% during 2021-2026.

Direct Thermal paper, can be referred as Audit roll, is a special fine paper that is coated with a material formulated to change color when exposed to heat. It is used in thermal printers and particularly in inexpensive or lightweight devices such as adding machines, cash registers, and credit card terminals.

Global Direct Thermal Ticket Paper Market: Drivers and Restrains

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and about each type from 2016 to 2027. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2016 to 2027. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2016 to 2027, manufacturer from 2016 to 2021, region from 2016 to 2021, and global price from 2016 to 2027.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

Global Direct Thermal Ticket Paper Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027.

Key Companies profiled in this report are Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd., Domtar Corporation, UPM-Kymmene Oyj, AhlstromMunksjö Oyj, Oji Holdings Corporation, Ricoh Company, Ltd., Hansol Paper Co. Ltd., Koehler Paper, Henan Province JiangHe Paper Co., Ltd., Sihl GmbH, Appvion Operations, Inc., Jujo Thermal Ltd., TELE-PAPER (M) SDN. BHD., Rotolificio Bergamasco S Nath Paper & Pulp Mills Ltd. and more in terms of market share by sales, revenue, average pricing, product type, margins, recent developments etc.

Segment by Type

Up to 70 GSM

70 GSM to 90 GSM

90 GSM to 120 GSM

Above 120 GSM

Segment by Application

Transport Tickets

Admission / Event Tickets

Lottery Tickets

Bill Tickets

Valet Parking

Barcode Tickets

Baggage Counter Tickets

Custom Tickets

Others

Table of Content:

1 Direct Thermal Ticket Paper Market Overview

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

3 Production and Capacity by Region

4 Global Direct Thermal Ticket Paper Consumption by Region

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

7 Key Companies Profiled

8 Direct Thermal Ticket Paper Manufacturing Cost Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

10 Market Dynamics

11 Production and Supply Forecast

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

