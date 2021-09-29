Household Coffe Machine Market is Expected to Clock a Notable 5.6% CAGR During the 2021-2026

The global Household Coffe Machine market was valued at US$ 9306 million in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 12320 million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% during 2021-2026.

The home coffee machine is a coffee machine that regards home as the main application scenario and uses coffee beans/coffee powder/capsule coffee as the main raw material. Different brewing principles can produce different types of coffee. Household coffee machines can not make large amount of cups of coffee, but simple heaters can meet the requirements of home coffee making and low requirments on milk froth, convinient and understandable.

In 2019, the output value of household coffee machines in North America exceeds US$2.708 billion, and the output value of Europe exceeds US$3.1 billion. Statistics show that Finland’s per capita coffee consumption ranks first in the world, with an average of 12 kg per person, and China’s per capita consumption is 0.05 kg. China’s annual per capita coffee consumption is much lower than the world average. The prevalence of domestic coffee quotes is not high. Compared with the average three cups of coffee per day in Japan, the urban population in China is only three cups per year. However, China has a huge population base. With the continuous rise of coffee culture in China, as well as the acceleration of life rhythm and changes in eating habits, the potential of the coffee machine market will gradually be released.

Global Household Coffe Machine Market: Drivers and Restrains

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and about each type from 2016 to 2027. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2016 to 2027. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2016 to 2027, manufacturer from 2016 to 2021, region from 2016 to 2021, and global price from 2016 to 2027.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

Global Household Coffe Machine Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027.

Key Companies profiled in this report are Keurig Dr Pepper, Panasonic, Nestlé Nespresso, Newell Brands, Delonghi, Melitta, Morphy Richards, Philips, Hamilton Beach, Illy, Bosch, Tsann Kuen, Krups, Jura, Fashion, Bears, Media, Donlim, Nningbo Xinxiang tech, Maybaum, ACA Chi and more in terms of market share by sales, revenue, average pricing, product type, margins, recent developments etc.

Segment by Type

Drip coffee machine

Capsule coffee machine

Pressure coffe machine

Segment by Application

Online

Supermarket

Specialty Stores

Others

