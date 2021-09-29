Hydraulic Cylinders Market to Reach Valuation of US$ 7366 Mn and expanding at a CAGR of 5.4% by 2026

The global Hydraulic Cylinders market was valued at US$ 5860.9 million in 2019 and it is expected to reach US$ 7366 million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% during 2021-2026.

Hydraulic Cylinders is a kind of hydraulic actuator which converts hydraulic energy into mechanical energy and makes linear reciprocating motion (or swing motion). It is simple in structure and reliable in operation. When it is used to realize reciprocating motion, it can avoid decelerating device, and has no transmission clearance, so it is widely used in various mechanical hydraulic systems. The output force of the hydraulic cylinder is directly proportional to the effective area of the piston and the pressure difference on both sides; the hydraulic cylinder is basically composed of cylinder barrel and cylinder head, piston and piston rod, sealing device, buffer device and exhaust device. Buffer and exhaust devices depend on the specific application, other devices are essential.

The main hydraulic cylinder manufacturers in the market include Hengli hydraulic and Komatsu, and European enterprises occupy a large share in the high-end market. Domestic hydraulic cylinder manufacturers such as Hengli hydraulic, Sany Zhongxing, etc.

The main consumer countries of Hydraulic Cylinders are Europe, the United States, China, Japan and other countries and regions with relatively complete industrial development system. These regions account for more than 80% of the global market in 2019. Among them, China is the world’s largest consumer market, accounting for more than 34% of the global sales market.

Key Companies profiled in this report are Hengli Hydraulic, Komatsu, Eaton, Wipro Infrastructure Engineering, Parker Hannifin, Sany Zhongxing, KYB, XCMG, DY Corporation, Caterpillar, Rexroth, Doosan, Pacoma Gmbh, Liebhe Sichuan Changjiang and more in terms of market share by sales, revenue, average pricing, product type, margins, recent developments etc.

