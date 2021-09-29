Industrial Gas Cylinder Market is estimated to register 4.9% CAGR during 2021-2026

The global Industrial Gas Cylinder market was valued at US$ 5508.9 million in 2019 and it is expected to reach US$ 7337.9 million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% during 2021-2026.

Industrial gas cylinders refer to the reusable inflation under normal environment (-40 ~ 60 ℃), the nominal working pressure is 1.0 ~ 30MPa (gauge pressure), the nominal volume is 0.4 ~ 1 000 L containing permanent gas, liquefied gas or Mobile pressure vessel for dissolved gas. The report mainly counts industrial gas cylinders used for large enterprises such as oxygen, nitrogen, carbon dioxide, and industrial liquefied petroleum gas, and natural gas, while vehicle gas cylinders such as LNG gas cylinders and CNG gas cylinders are not included in the statistics.

China has now become the largest producer of industrial gas cylinders. Not only can it meet the needs of the domestic market, but also a large number of industrial gas cylinders are exported to Europe and the United States, Southeast Asia and Central Africa every year. Industrial gas cylinders have good market prospects. Although the new coronary pneumonia in 2020 has had a certain negative impact on the market, the epidemic situation in China has improved, and many countries around the world have taken active prevention and control measures against the epidemic situation. The market will return to normal.

Global Industrial Gas Cylinder Market: Drivers and Restrains

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and about each type from 2016 to 2027. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2016 to 2027. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2016 to 2027, manufacturer from 2016 to 2021, region from 2016 to 2021, and global price from 2016 to 2027.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

Global Industrial Gas Cylinder Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027.

Key Companies profiled in this report are Sinoma Technology Co., Ltd., Worthington Industries, Rama Cylinders, Faber Industrie, Ningbo Meike Acetylene Bottle Co., Ltd., Luxfer Group, Beijing Tianhai Industry Co., Ltd., Hebei Baigong Industrial Co., Ltd., Lianyungang Zhongfu Lianzhong Composite Materials Group Co., Ltd., Everest KantoCylinde Chart Industries and more in terms of market share by sales, revenue, average pricing, product type, margins, recent developments etc.

Segment by Type

Steel Industrial Gas Cylinder

Aluminum Industrial Gas Cylinder

Composite Industrial Cylinder

Segment by Application

General Industry

Chemical Energy

Food Industry

Medical Industry

Other

Table of Content:

1 Industrial Gas Cylinder Market Overview

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

3 Production and Capacity by Region

4 Global Industrial Gas Cylinder Consumption by Region

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

7 Key Companies Profiled

8 Industrial Gas Cylinder Manufacturing Cost Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

10 Market Dynamics

11 Production and Supply Forecast

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

