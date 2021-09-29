Laser Direct Structuring (LDS) Antenna Market is Anticipated to Record a Valuation of US$ 2222.2 Million by 2026, Recent Study by The Market Reports

The global Laser Direct Structuring (LDS) Antenna market was valued at US$ 1179.7 million in 2019 and it is expected to reach US$ 2222.2 million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 10.2% during 2021-2026.

Laser Direct Structuring (LDS) Antenna is an antenna product by using Laser Direct Structuring (LDS) Technology. Laser Direct Structuring (LDS) Technology offers flexibility and geometric 3D design freedom in making antenna products. Laser Direct Structuring (LDS) Antenna manufacturing process combines both mechanical structures and electronic circuits into a single 3D part. Signal quality and RF performance are improved with Laser Direct Structuring (LDS) Antennas and greater design possibilities are available. Most of the LDS process uses a thermoplastic material which has already been doped with a metal-plastic additive. This report mainly covers the Laser Direct Structuring (LDS) Antenna product type.

China mainland produced most Laser Direct Structuring (LDS) Antenna in 2019, with a market share of about 44%, following South Korea about 16%, Japan nearly 14% and Europe about 7%.

Molex, Shenzhen Sunway Communication, Amphenol captured the top three revenue share spots in the Laser Direct Structuring (LDS) Antenna market in 2019. Molex dominated with about 10% revenue share, followed by Shenzhen Sunway Communication with over 9% revenue share and Amphenol with about 8% revenue share.

Approx. 54% of Laser Direct Structuring (LDS) Antennas are applied for cell phone in 2019, the second and third largest market are laptops/tablets and automotive industry.

Global Laser Direct Structuring (LDS) Antenna Market: Drivers and Restrains

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and about each type from 2016 to 2027. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2016 to 2027. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2016 to 2027, manufacturer from 2016 to 2021, region from 2016 to 2021, and global price from 2016 to 2027.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

Global Laser Direct Structuring (LDS) Antenna Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027.

Key Companies profiled in this report are Molex (Koch Industries), Shenzhen Sunway Communication, Amphenol, TE Connectivity, Pulse Electronics (Yageo), Galtronics (Baylin Technologies), Huizhou Speed Wireless Technology, Skycross, SelectConnect (Arlington Plating), Luxshare Precision Industry, Inp Tongda and more in terms of market share by sales, revenue, average pricing, product type, margins, recent developments etc.

Segment by Type

Main Antenna

Bluetooth Antenna

WIFI Antenna

GPS Antenna

NFC Antenna

Segment by Application

Smartphones

Wearables

Laptops/Tablets

Gaming Consoles and Accessories

Healthcare

Automotive

Networking

Table of Content:

1 Laser Direct Structuring (LDS) Antenna Market Overview

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

3 Production and Capacity by Region

4 Global Laser Direct Structuring (LDS) Antenna Consumption by Region

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

7 Key Companies Profiled

8 Laser Direct Structuring (LDS) Antenna Manufacturing Cost Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

10 Market Dynamics

11 Production and Supply Forecast

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

