NTP Server Market is expected to reach US$ 201 million revenues by 2026

The global NTP Server market was valued at US$ 142.8 million in 2019 and it is expected to reach US$ 201 million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.0% during 2021-2026.

Time is not just an extraneous network service. Accurate time is essential to determining the order in which events occur and is a fundamental aspect of transaction integrity, logging/auditing, troubleshooting and forensics. Accurate, reliable time is necessary for financial and legal transactions, transportation and distribution systems, database management and many other applications involving widely distributed resources. Network time protocol by far, the most widely used and accepted method for maintaining accurate time across entire networks is an implementation of the network time protocol (NTP). NTP is one of the oldest, most-used protocols on the Internet and is built on the Internet Protocol (IP) and User Datagram Protocol (UDP). It is specifically designed to maintain time accuracy and reliability, even when used over typical Internet paths involving multiple gateways and unreliable networks. This report studies the NTP server market.

Of the major players of NTP server, Seiko Solutions Inc. maintained its first place in the ranking in 2019. Seiko Solutions Inc. accounted for 22.55% of the Global NTP Server revenue market share in 2019. Other players accounted for 13.62%, 7.25% including Microsemi Corporation and EndRun Technologies.

Global NTP Server Market: Drivers and Restrains

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and about each type from 2016 to 2027. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2016 to 2027. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2016 to 2027, manufacturer from 2016 to 2021, region from 2016 to 2021, and global price from 2016 to 2027.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

Global NTP Server Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027.

Key Companies profiled in this report are Seiko Solutions Inc., Microsemi Corporation, EndRun Technologies, Meinberg Funkuhren, Galleon Systems, Oscilloquartz SA, Orolia, Beijing Time & Frequency Technology, Neutron, Saisi, Brandywine Communications, GORGY TIMI Heol Design and more in terms of market share by sales, revenue, average pricing, product type, margins, recent developments etc.

Segment by Type

Dual Network Ports

Four Network Ports

Others

Segment by Application

Financial and Trading

Broadcast

IT Networks and Data Centers

Healthcare

Telecommunication

Education

Others

