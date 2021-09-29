Paragliders Market is Projected to Clock a CAGR of 9.6% During 2021-2026

The global Paragliders market was valued at US$ 131.1 million in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 176.1 million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 9.6% during 2021-2026.

Paragliding is the recreational and competitive adventure sport of flying paragliders: lightweight, free-flying, foot-launched glider aircraft with no rigid primary structure. The pilot sits in a harness suspended below a fabric wing. Wing shape is maintained by the suspension lines, the pressure of air entering vents in the front of the wing, and the aerodynamic forces of the air flowing over the outside.

Europe and North America are the major consumers about Paragliders market, occupied 43.13% and 33.64% revenue share in 2019. The industry market concentration is high, the top five players are Advance Thun, NOVA Performance Paragliders, Sky Paragliders, Bruce Goldsmith Design/BGD and GIN Gliders, they occupied 45.21% market share of the market revenue. Based on the application, Paragliders can divide into Recreation & Entertainment and Sports Competition. Recreation & Entertainment is the most important application. In 2019, Recreation & Entertainment application holds 78.17% of the consumption market share. The main drivers that have positively helped in the growth of the paragliders market include growing demand among thrill seekers who operate paragliders during recreational activities and growth of aero sports globally. Also, as incomes continue to rise especially in emerging economies, more consumers will try paragliding, thus boosting the overall commercial demand for paragliders.

Global Paragliders Market: Drivers and Restrains

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and about each type from 2016 to 2027. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2016 to 2027. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2016 to 2027, manufacturer from 2016 to 2021, region from 2016 to 2021, and global price from 2016 to 2027.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

Global Paragliders Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027.

Key Companies profiled in this report are Advance Thun, NOVA Performance Paragliders, Sky Paragliders, Bruce Goldsmith Design, GIN Gliders, Skywalk GmbH & Co. KG, Dudek Paragliders, Mac Para, UP International, Axis, Ozone Paragliders, NZ Aerosports, ICARO Paragliders, U-TURN GMBH, Independence Paragliding, ITV Parapentes, Avic Honggua and more in terms of market share by sales, revenue, average pricing, product type, margins, recent developments etc.

Segment by Type

Single Person Paragliders

Two-person Paragliders

Segment by Application

Recreation & Entertainment

Sports Competition

Table of Content:

1 Paragliders Market Overview

2 Paragliders Market Competition by Manufacturers

3 Paragliders Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

4 Global Paragliders Historic Market Analysis by Type

5 Global Paragliders Historic Market Analysis by Application

6 Key Companies Profiled

7 Paragliders Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9 Paragliders Market Dynamics

10 Global Market Forecast

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

