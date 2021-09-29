Pellet Heating Stoves Market to Garner USD 692.5 Million by 2027 at 2.3% CAGR, COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by The Market Reports

The global Pellet Heating Stoves market was valued at US$ 652.2 million in 2019 and it is expected to reach US$ 692.5 million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 2.3% during 2021-2026.

A pellet stove is a stove that burns compressed wood or biomass pellets to create a source of heat for residential and sometimes industrial spaces. By steadily feeding fuel from a storage container into a burn pot area, it produces a constant flame that requires little to no physical adjustments.

For the major players of pellet heating stoves, MCZ was the first place in the ranking in 2019, followed by EDILKAMIN, Ravelli, and England’s Stove Works, Inc. The Top 5 players accounted for about 35% of the Global pellet heating stoves revenue market share in 2019.

The revenue market for pellet heating stoves was divided into five geographic regions. Europe occupied the largest revenue market share with nearly 80% in 2019, leading countries such as Italy, France and Germany, etc.

On the basis of product type, the Air Stove type segment is projected to account for the largest sales volume market share; this segment was estimated to account for about 75% share in 2019 in terms of volume.

In the applications, Residential segment is the dominated application, is estimated to account for the highest market share of 93% in 2019.

Global Pellet Heating Stoves Market: Drivers and Restrains

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and about each type from 2016 to 2027. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2016 to 2027. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2016 to 2027, manufacturer from 2016 to 2021, region from 2016 to 2021, and global price from 2016 to 2027.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

Global Pellet Heating Stoves Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027.

Key Companies profiled in this report are MCZ, EDILKAMIN, Ravelli, England’s Stove Works, Inc., Hearth & Home Technologies, Invicta, Sherwood Industries, PALAZZETTI, RIKA, THERMOROSSI, Karmek One, ECOFOREST, Piazzetta, ExtraStove, olimpia Splendid, US Sto Haas + Sohn and more in terms of market share by sales, revenue, average pricing, product type, margins, recent developments etc.

Find more details at: https://www.themarketreports.com/report/global-pellet-heating-stoves-market-research-report

Segment by Type

AIR <= 7Kw

AIR 7.01 – 9 Kw

AIR 9.01 – 12.00 Kw

AIR > 12.00 Kw

HYDRO <= 15 Kw

HYDRO 15.01 – 20Kw

HYDRO 20.01 – 30 Kw

Segment by Application

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Table of Content:

1 Pellet Heating Stoves Market Overview

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

3 Production and Capacity by Region

4 Global Pellet Heating Stoves Consumption by Region

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

7 Key Companies Profiled

8 Pellet Heating Stoves Manufacturing Cost Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

10 Market Dynamics

11 Production and Supply Forecast

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

