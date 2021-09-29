Precious Metal Sputtering Targets Market to Garner USD 408.9 Million by 2027 at 7.9% CAGR, COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by The Market Reports

The global Precious Metal Sputtering Targets market was valued at US$ 250.7 million in 2019 and it is expected to reach US$ 408.9 million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.9% during 2021-2026.

Precious Metal Sputtering Targets are the key raw materials for the preparation of precious metal thin films. Precious Metal Sputtering Targets are mainly used in electronic and information industries, such as integrated circuits, information storage, LIQUID crystal display screens, laser memory, electronic control devices, etc. It can be used in glass coating field. It can also be applied to wear resistant materials, high temperature corrosion resistance, high-grade decorative products and other industries.

From the perspective of product classification, silver target takes up the highest proportion, reaching 81.37% of the total precious mental sputtering target production in 2019, while gold target and platinum target are only 7.04% and 3.02% of the total production due to their high prices — 47.4 times and 36.9 times of the silver target respectively.

In 2019, the global share of gold target revenue was 44.07%, ranking first among all types.

Global Precious Metal Sputtering Targets Market: Drivers and Restrains

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and about each type from 2016 to 2027. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2016 to 2027. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2016 to 2027, manufacturer from 2016 to 2021, region from 2016 to 2021, and global price from 2016 to 2027.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

Global Precious Metal Sputtering Targets Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027.

Key Companies profiled in this report are JX Nippon Mining & Metals Corporation, Praxair, Plansee SE, Mitsui Mining & Smelting, Hitachi Metals, Honeywell, Sumitomo Chemical, ULVAC, Materion (Heraeus), GRIKIN Advanced Material Co., Ltd., TOSOH, Ningbo Jiangfeng, Heesung, Luvata, Fujian Acetron New Materials Co., Ltd, Changzhou Sujing Electronic Material, Luoyang Sifon Electronic Materials, FURAYA Metals Co., Ltd, Advantec, Angstrom Scienc Umicore Thin Film Products and more in terms of market share by sales, revenue, average pricing, product type, margins, recent developments etc.

Segment by Type

Gold Target

Sliver Target

Platinum Target

Others

Segment by Application

Semiconductor

Solar Energy

LCD Flat Panel Display

Others Flat Panel Display

