Precision Casting Market Worth US$ 18880 Million By 2026 | CAGR 4.0% – Exclusive Report by The Market Reports

The global Precision Casting market was valued at US$ 14750 million in 2019 and it is expected to reach US$ 18880 million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.0% during 2021-2026.

Precision casting is a lost wax casting process. It is also called investment casting, which is widely used for producing ferrous and nonferrous metal casting. The lost wax method of Precision casting is suitable for producing castings with complex shapes and high dimensional accuracy. Precision casting has excellent surface finish and dimensional accuracy. Its product has net shape or near net shape. And it can be suitable for low quantity request order. Additionally, in both design and material choice of castings, Precision castings has a huge freedom. It allows many types of steel or alloy steel for investment. So on casting market, Precision casting is the highest quality castings .

In 2019, in term of volume, the global Precision Casting market is led by North America, capturing about 40% of global Precision Casting consumption.

Globally, the Precision Casting market is mainly driven by growing demand for aerospace which accounts for over 40% of total downstream consumption value of Precision Casting in global.

Water Glass Investment Casting account for a share of 75% in 2019.

Global Precision Casting Market: Drivers and Restrains

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and about each type from 2016 to 2027. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2016 to 2027. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2016 to 2027, manufacturer from 2016 to 2021, region from 2016 to 2021, and global price from 2016 to 2027.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

Global Precision Casting Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027.

Key Companies profiled in this report are Arconic, PCC (Precision Castparts), CPP (Selmet), Zollern, Impro Precision Industries, Hitchiner, Shanxi Huaxiang Group Co, Ltd, Dongfeng Investment Casting, Gaona Aero Material, Liancheng Precision, Anhui Yingliu, Dongying Giayoung, Ginho Precision Manufacturing, Dalian Hayashi Lost-Wax Industries Co..Ltd, Libo Auto Parts Precision Casting, Ningbo Jiwei Melt Mould Castings, Taizhou Xinyu, Suva Henan Wanlong Precision Casting Corp and more in terms of market share by sales, revenue, average pricing, product type, margins, recent developments etc.

Find more details at: https://www.themarketreports.com/report/global-precision-casting-market-research-report

Segment by Type

Silica Sol Investment Casting

Water Glass Investment Casting

Others

Segment by Application

Automobile

Aerospace

Medical

Construction Machinery

Otherss

Table of Content:

1 Precision Casting Market Overview

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

3 Production and Capacity by Region

4 Global Precision Casting Consumption by Region

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

7 Key Companies Profiled

8 Precision Casting Manufacturing Cost Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

10 Market Dynamics

11 Production and Supply Forecast

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

Media Contact

Company Name: The Market Reports

Contact Person: Shirish Gupta

Email: sales@themarketreports.com

Phone: +1-631-407-1315