Renewable Chemicals Market Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 9.8% | Latest Research by The Market Reports

The global Renewable Chemicals market was valued at US$ 97740 million in 2019 and it is expected to reach US$ 184800 million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 9.8% during 2021-2026.

The Renewable Chemicals industry can be broken down into several segments, Bioethanol, Biodiesel, etc.

Across the world, the major players cover Raízen, Valero Renewable Fuels Company, ADM, POET, BP Bunge Bioenergia, etc.

Renewable chemicals are used for increasing the use of renewable resources rather than fossil fuels. Renewable chemicals contain all the chemicals which are produced from renewable feedstock such as microorganisms, biomass (plant, animal, and marine), and agricultural raw materials. Renewable chemicals are utilized in several applications across different Chemical industries such as in food processing, housing, textiles, environment, transportation, hygiene, pharmaceutical, and other applications. Renewable chemicals are mainly available as ketones, alcohols, organic acids, and bio-polymers. They are used in surfactants and lubricants, consumer goods, resins, and plastics for environmental purpose.

There are several players in renewable chemicals market such as Raízen, Valero Renewable Fuels Company, ADM, POET, BP Bunge Bioenergia, Green Plains, Flint Hills Resource, Cargill, CropEnergies AG, Diester Industries, Neste Oil Rotterdam, Renewable Energy Group, COFCO, RBF Port Neches, Aemetis, Louis Dreyfus, BASF, Arkema, etc. Among them, Raízen is the largest one with the percentage of 12.30% market share in 2019. Followed by ADM accounted for 4.52% market share in 2019.

Global Renewable Chemicals Market: Drivers and Restrains

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and about each type from 2016 to 2027. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2016 to 2027. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2016 to 2027, manufacturer from 2016 to 2021, region from 2016 to 2021, and global price from 2016 to 2027.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

Global Renewable Chemicals Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027.

Key Companies profiled in this report are Renewable ChemicalsRaízen, Valero Renewable Fuels Company, ADM, POET, BP Bunge Bioenergia, Green Plains, Flint Hills Resource, Cargill, CropEnergies AG, Diester Industries, Neste Oil Rotterdam, Renewable Energy Group, COFCO, RBF Port Neches, Aemetis, Louis Dreyfus, BA Arkema and more in terms of market share by sales, revenue, average pricing, product type, margins, recent developments etc.

Segment by Type

Bioethanol

Biodiesel

Biochemicals

Segment by Application

Transportation

Textiles

Food

Others

