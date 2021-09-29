Serial EEPROM Market Size Worth USD 1103.3 Mn By 2026: The Market Reports

The global Serial EEPROM market was valued at US$ 759.4 million in 2019 and it is expected to reach US$ 1103.3 million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% during 2021-2026.

EEPROM (electrically erasable programmable read-only memory) is user-modifiable read-only memory (ROM) that can be erased and reprogrammed (written to) repeatedly through the application of higher than normal electrical voltage. Unlike EPROM chips, EEPROMs do not need to be removed from the computer to be modified. However, an EEPROM chip has to be erased and reprogrammed in its entirety, not selectively. It also has a limited life – that is, the number of times it can be reprogrammed is limited to tens or hundreds of thousands of times. In an EEPROM that is frequently reprogrammed while the computer is in use, the life of the EEPROM can be an important design consideration.

The Serial EEPROM market covers ≤16Kbit, 32Kbit, 64Kbit, 128Kbit, 256Kbit, 512Kbit, 1Mbit, ≥2Mbit, etc. The typical players include Microchip, ON Semiconductor, STMicroelectronics, Renesas Electronics, ROHM, Giantec Semiconductor, Adesto Technologies Corporation, Inc., etc.

Among the key players of Global Serial EEPROM Market, STMicroelectronics profits most in 2019 and recent years, while Microchip and Giantec Semiconductor Corporation ranked 2 and 3. The market share of them is about 36%, 23% and 9% in 2019, respectively.

Nowadays, there are eight mainly types of Serial EEPROM, including ≤16Kbit, 32Kbit, 64Kbit, 128Kbit, 256Kbit, 512Kbit, 1Mbit and ≥2Mbit. ≤16Kbit is the main type for Serial EEPROM, and the ≤16Kbit reached about 40% of global market share in 2019.

Global Serial EEPROM Market: Drivers and Restrains

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and about each type from 2016 to 2027. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2016 to 2027. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2016 to 2027, manufacturer from 2016 to 2021, region from 2016 to 2021, and global price from 2016 to 2027.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

Global Serial EEPROM Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027.

Key Companies profiled in this report are STMicroelectronics, Microchip, Giantec Semiconductor Corporation, ON Semiconductor, ABLIC, FMD, Fudan microelectronic, ROHM, Hua Hong Semiconductor, Renesas Electronics, Adesto Technologies Corporati Inc and more in terms of market share by sales, revenue, average pricing, product type, margins, recent developments etc.

