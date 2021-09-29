SiC MOSFET Chips (Devices) and Module Market to Bang 27.2% Growth Rate to Reach USD 1750.6 Mn by 2026

The global SiC MOSFET Chips (Devices) and Module market was valued at US$ 357.8 million in 2019 and it is expected to reach US$ 1750.6 million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 27.2% during 2021-2026.

Silicon carbide MOSFET has the characteristics of low on-off resistance and small switch loss, which can reduce device loss and improve system efficiency. It is more suitable for high frequency circuit.

It is widely used in new energy vehicle motor controller, on-board power supply, solar inverter, charging pile, UPS, PFC power supply and other fields.

This report investigates the market for SiC MOSFET chips and devices and SiC MOSFET modules.

From a global perspective, China is the largest production region, and the main production enterprises are also concentrated in this region, such as Infineon Technologies, ON Semiconductor, STMicroelectronics etc. The total output value of China in 2019 is 222.31 million USD, accounting for 62.14% of the world, followed by Japan. The main manufacturers in this area include ROHM and Mitsubishi Electric, etc.

In the report, there are two mainly types of SiC MOSFET Chips/Devices and Module, including SiC MOSFET Chips/Devices and SiC MOSFET Module. And SiC MOSFET Chips/Devices is the main type for SiC MOSFET Chips/Devices and Module

Global SiC MOSFET Chips (Devices) and Module Market: Drivers and Restrains

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and about each type from 2016 to 2027. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2016 to 2027. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2016 to 2027, manufacturer from 2016 to 2021, region from 2016 to 2021, and global price from 2016 to 2027.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

Global SiC MOSFET Chips (Devices) and Module Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027.

Key Companies profiled in this report are Wolfspeed, Infineon Technologies, STMicroelectronics, ROHM, Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC, Littelfuse, Microchip, Mitsubishi Electric, GeneSiC Semiconductor In Shenzhen BASiC Semiconductor LTD and more in terms of market share by sales, revenue, average pricing, product type, margins, recent developments etc.

Find more details at: https://www.themarketreports.com/report/global-sic-mosfet-chips-devices-and-module-market-research-report

Segment by Type

Sic MOSFET Chip and Device

Sic MOSFET Module

Segment by Application

Car

Industrial

Photovoltaic (pv)

Other

Table of Content:

1 SiC MOSFET Chips (Devices) and Module Market Overview

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

3 Production and Capacity by Region

4 Global SiC MOSFET Chips (Devices) and Module Consumption by Region

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

7 Key Companies Profiled

8 SiC MOSFET Chips (Devices) and Module Manufacturing Cost Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

10 Market Dynamics

11 Production and Supply Forecast

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

Media Contact

Company Name: The Market Reports

Contact Person: Shirish Gupta

Email: sales@themarketreports.com

Phone: +1-631-407-1315