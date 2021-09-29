Which Companies Helping Gray Iron Castings Market to Reach USD 60390 Mn by 2027

The global Gray Iron Castings market was valued at US$ 51080 million in 2020 and it is expected to reach US$ 60390 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.2% during 2021-2027.

Cast iron is a family of metals produced by smelting metal, and then pouring it into a mold. The primary difference in production between wrought iron and cast iron is that cast iron is not worked with hammers and tools. There are also differences in composition—cast iron contains 2–4% carbon and other alloys, and 1–3% of silicon, which improves the casting performance of the molten metal. Small amounts of manganese and some impurities like sulfur and phosphorous may also be present. Differences between wrought iron and cast iron can also be found in the details of chemical structure and physical properties.

Global Gray Iron Castings key players include Hitachi Metals, Grede Foundry, Draxton, MAT Foundry, Weichai Power (Weifang), etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share over 2%.

Asia-Pacific is the largest market, with a share over 60%, followed by North America and Europe, both have a share about 20% percent. In terms of product, Vertical Molding is the largest segment, with a share over 60%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Automotive, followed by Agriculture, Construction and Mining

Global Gray Iron Castings Market: Drivers and Restrains

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and about each type from 2016 to 2027. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2016 to 2027. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2016 to 2027, manufacturer from 2016 to 2021, region from 2016 to 2021, and global price from 2016 to 2027.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

Global Gray Iron Castings Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027.

Key Companies profiled in this report are Hitachi Metals, Grede Foundry, Draxton, MAT Foundry, Weichai Power (Weifang) Casting, Faw Foundry Co., Ltd., Neenah Foundry, Tianjin New Wei San Industrial, Huaxiang Group, Metal Technologies, Inc., INTAT Precision, Meide Group, Farinia Group, Rochester Metal Products, Kutno, Denizciler, Willman Industries, Aarrowca Inc and more in terms of market share by sales, revenue, average pricing, product type, margins, recent developments etc.

Segment by Type

Vertical Molding

Horizontal Molding

Segment by Application

Automotive

Agriculture, Construction and Mining

Machinery & Equipment

Municipal

Energy

Others

Table of Content:

1 Gray Iron Castings Market Overview

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

3 Production and Capacity by Region

4 Global Gray Iron Castings Consumption by Region

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

7 Key Companies Profiled

8 Gray Iron Castings Manufacturing Cost Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

10 Market Dynamics

11 Production and Supply Forecast

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

