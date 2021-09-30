3.3% CAGR to take Global Alcohol-based Hand Sanitizer Market to USD 2564.9 Mn by 2026

The global Alcohol-based Hand Sanitizer market was valued at US$ 2042 million in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 2564.9 million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.3% during 2021-2026.

Hand sanitizer is an antiseptic liquid, foam, or gel used to inhibit the spread of infectious microorganisms and other harmful bacteria on the hands.

Alcohol-based hand sanitizers are generally more effective in eliminating microorganisms. The hand sanitizer is used to address microorganisms immune to soap and water.

Alcohol-free hand sanitizers constitute another type of sanitizer. These do not strip away oils from the skin and retain moisture.

Asia Pacific is the largest region of alcohol-based hand sanitizers in the world in the past few years and it will keep increasing in the next few years. Asia Pacific market took up about 43% the global sales market in 2019, while Europe and Americas were both about 23.5%, 28.8%.

EU, USA, Japan, etc. are now the key developers of hand sanitizers. There are many vendors developing hand sanitizers in China, such as Longrich (China), Lvsan Chemistry (China), Bluemoon (China), Shanghai Jahwa (China) and Walch (China).

Reckitt Benckiser (UK), Procter & Gamble (US), Unilever (UK), GOJO Industries (US), Walch (China), Lion Corporation (Japan), Saraya (Japan), 3M (US), Bluemoon (China), Ecolab (US), etc. are the key suppliers in the global hand sanitizers market. Top 5 took up more than 44% of the global market in 2019. Reckitt Benckiser (UK), Procter & Gamble (US), Unilever (UK), GOJO Industries (US), etc. which have leading technology and market position, are well-known suppliers around the world.

Global Alcohol-based Hand Sanitizer Market: Drivers and Restrains

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and about each type from 2016 to 2027. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2016 to 2027. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2016 to 2027, manufacturer from 2016 to 2021, region from 2016 to 2021, and global price from 2016 to 2027.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

Global Alcohol-based Hand Sanitizer Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027.

Key Companies profiled in this report are Reckitt Benckiser, Procter & Gamble, Unilever, GOJO Industries, 3M, Medline Industries, Henkel, Lion Corporation, Saraya, Kimberly-Clark, Kutol, Vi-Jon, Ecolab, Carroll CLEAN, Walch, Bluemoon, Longrich, Shanghai Jahwa, Likang, Lvsan Chemist and more in terms of market share by sales, revenue, average pricing, product type, margins, recent developments etc.

Segment by Type

Gel

Liquid Soap

Foam

Others

Segment by Application

Personal Use

Medical Industry

Food Processing

Industrial

Others

