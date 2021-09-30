9.2% Estimated Growth for Global Home Energy Monitor Market from 2021-26

The global Home Energy Monitor market was valued at US$ 203.6 million in 2019 and it is expected to reach US$ 319 million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 9.2% during 2021-2026.

A home energy monitor provides feedback on electrical energy use. Devices may also display cost of energy used, and estimates of greenhouse gas emissions. Various studies have shown a reduction in home energy use of 4-15% through use of home energy display.

Electricity use may be measured with an inductive clamp placed around the electric main, via the electric meter (either through an optical port, or by sensing the meters actions), by communicating with a smart meter, or by direct connection to the electrical system. The display portion may be remote from the measurement, communicating with the sensor using a cable, network, power line communications, or using radio. Online displays are also available which allow the user to use an internet connected display to show near real-time consumption.

Home Energy Monitor is mainly classified into the two types: solar ready type, non-solar ready type. Non-solar ready type is the most widely used type which takes up about 53% of the total sales volume in 2019.

North America is the largest region of Home Energy Monitor in the world. North America market took up over 42% the global Home Energy Monitor revenue market in 2019, while Europe and Asia-Pacific were about 41% and about 10%.

Sense, Schneider Electric, Efergy, OWL Intuition Ltd, Curb, Smappee, Neurio, Aeotec, CurrentCost, Emporia Energy, etc. are the key suppliers in the global Home Energy Monitor market. Top five took up more than 39% of the global market share in 2019.

Global Home Energy Monitor Market: Drivers and Restrains

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and about each type from 2016 to 2027. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2016 to 2027. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2016 to 2027, manufacturer from 2016 to 2021, region from 2016 to 2021, and global price from 2016 to 2027.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

Global Home Energy Monitor Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027.

Key Companies profiled in this report are Sense, Schneider Electric, Efergy, OWL Intuition Ltd, Curb, Smappee, Neurio, Aeotec, Current Cost, Emporia Energy, Rainforest Automation, Eyed Blue Line Innovations and more in terms of market share by sales, revenue, average pricing, product type, margins, recent developments etc.

Find more details at: https://www.themarketreports.com/report/global-home-energy-monitor-market-research-report

Segment by Type

Solar Ready Type

Non Solar Ready Type

Segment by Application

Offline Sales

Online Sales

Table of Content:

1 Home Energy Monitor Market Overview

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

3 Production and Capacity by Region

4 Global Home Energy Monitor Consumption by Region

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

7 Key Companies Profiled

8 Home Energy Monitor Manufacturing Cost Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

10 Market Dynamics

11 Production and Supply Forecast

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

Media Contact

Company Name: The Market Reports

Contact Person: Shirish Gupta

Email: sales@themarketreports.com

Phone: +1-631-407-1315