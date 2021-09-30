Active Optical Cable Market to Garner USD 6668.3 Million by 2027 at 23.9% CAGR – Premium Report by The Market Reports

The global Active Optical Cable market was valued at US$ 1617.8 million in 2019 and it is expected to reach US$ 6668.3 million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 23.9% during 2021-2026.

An active optical cable (AOC) is a cabling technology that uses optical fiber between the connectors to improve the cable’s performance. There is a rise in demand for AOC as it serves as an alternative to copper cables, due to its various advantages such as small bend radius for easy installment, low power consumption, and light weight. Applications of these cables have expanded, from high-performance computers to networking and storage with the support of many protocols. In addition, AOCs rely on different protocols, such as InfiniBand, USB, and Ethernet, for data transmission.

Global active optical cables Application segment consists of Data Center, Consumer Electronics, High-performance Computing(HPC), Digital Signage and Others. The growing demand for active optical cable in data center, worldwide is one of the key drivers of the market. The data center market also needs a broad portfolio of fiber optic modules to connect servers, switches, and storage, which is accomplished by active optical cable. Therefore, increase in the deployment of data center is a key driver of market. Data Center was estimated to account for a sales share of 43.52% in 2020. This report focuses on the active optical cables in global market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa. As the largest consumer country, USA consumed 1524.3 K Units of active optical cables in 2019, accounting for 31.19% of the global total. China is the second important consumer country, with consumption accounting for 12.16% of the global in 2019. The Key players operating into Global active optical cables Market are II-VI (Finisar), Siemon, Broadcom, Mellanox Technologies and Amphenol ICC, etc. II-VI (Finisar) and Siemon are the two players with the largest sales share, occupying 11.23% and 10.38% of the market share in 2019, respectively.

Global Active Optical Cable Market: Drivers and Restrains

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and about each type from 2016 to 2027. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2016 to 2027. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2016 to 2027, manufacturer from 2016 to 2021, region from 2016 to 2021, and global price from 2016 to 2027.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

Global Active Optical Cable Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027.

Key Companies profiled in this report are II-VI (Finisar), Siemon, Broadcom, Mellanox Technologies, Amphenol ICC, Molex, Optomind, Fiberon Technologies, Leoni, Hitachi Cable, Fujikura, Sumitomo Electric, Shenzhen Gigalight, Sop EverPro Technologies and more in terms of market share by sales, revenue, average pricing, product type, margins, recent developments etc.

Segment by Type

InfiniBand

Ethernet

HDMI

USB

DisplayPort

Others

Segment by Application

Data Center

Consumer Electronics

High-performance Computing(HPC)

Digital Signage

Others

Table of Content:

1 Active Optical Cable Market Overview

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

3 Production and Capacity by Region

4 Global Active Optical Cable Consumption by Region

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

7 Key Companies Profiled

8 Active Optical Cable Manufacturing Cost Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

10 Market Dynamics

11 Production and Supply Forecast

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

