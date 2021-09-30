Can We Expect 10.3% Growth Rate by Global Blow-Fill-Seal (BFS) Technology Market (2021-2026)

The global Blow-Fill-Seal (BFS) Technology market was valued at US$ 2513.1 million in 2019 and it is expected to reach US$ 5637.1 million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 10.3% during 2021-2026.

BFS (Blow-Fill-Seal) is that a container is formed, filled, and sealed in a continuous process without human intervention, in a sterile enclosed area inside a machine.

BFS (Blow-Fill-Seal) technology is a manufacturing technique used to produce small, (0.1mL) and large volume, (500mL +) liquid-filled containers. Originally developed in Europe in the 1930s, it was introduced in the United States in the 1960s, but over the last 20 years it has become more prevalent within the pharmaceutical industry and is now widely considered to be the superior form of aseptic processing by various medicine regulatory agencies including the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the packaging of pharmaceutical and healthcare products. This report mainly studies Blow-Fill-Seal (BFS) products.

There are mainly three type product of Blow-Fill-Seal (BFS) Technology products market: PE (HDPE, LDPE), PP and EVOH. In 2019, PE (HDPE, LDPE) accounted for a share of 60%.

The leading manufacturers mainly are Unither Pharmaceuticals, Nephron Pharmaceuticals, TRC (Ritedose), Takeda Pharmaceuticals, Recipharm, Catalent, SIFI, Unipharma, Pharmapack, Rommelag , Unicep Packaging, Amanta Healthcare, Horizon Pharmaceuticals, SALVAT, Curida, Asept Pak, CR Double-Crane, and etc. Unither Pharmaceuticals is the largest manufacturer, with a market share about 9% in 2019. The next is Nephron Pharmaceuticals and Takeda Pharmaceuticals.

Geographically, North America is the largest share in the global Blow-Fill-Seal (BFS) Technology products market, has a market share over 35% in 2019.

Global Blow-Fill-Seal (BFS) Technology Market: Drivers and Restrains

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and about each type from 2016 to 2027. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2016 to 2027. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2016 to 2027, manufacturer from 2016 to 2021, region from 2016 to 2021, and global price from 2016 to 2027.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

Global Blow-Fill-Seal (BFS) Technology Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027.

Key Companies profiled in this report are Unither Pharmaceuticals, Nephron Pharmaceuticals, TRC (Ritedose), Takeda Pharmaceuticals, Recipharm, Catalent, SIFI, Unipharma, Pharmapack, Rommelag, Unicep Packaging, Amanta Healthcare, Horizon Pharmaceuticals, SALVAT, Curida, Asept P CR Double-Crane and more in terms of market share by sales, revenue, average pricing, product type, margins, recent developments etc.

