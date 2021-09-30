Ceramic Matrix Composites Market to rise at CAGR of 9.6% through 2026 as per the latest report by TMR

The global Ceramic Matrix Composites market was valued at US$ 1645.7 million in 2019 and it is expected to reach US$ 3063.6 million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 9.6% during 2021-2026.

Ceramic matrix composites behave much differently from conventional ceramics, and are far different from the high-performance metal alloys that used to be implemented. Like ceramics, they are hard and stable at higher temperatures. But they are also very lightweight (one-third the weight of the nickel superalloys they often replace) and possess significantly greater fracture toughness and thermal shock resistance.

Rising energy demand and technological developments in the aerospace and defense sector is accelerating the demand for ceramic matrix composites. The Asia-Pacific region is foreseen to emerge as the fastest-growing region for CMCs. The region encompasses emerging economies such as India. China. Thailand, and Malaysia, with adequate availability of Low-cost raw material and labor. Also. One Belt One Road Initiative. Make in India Initiative, and 100% FDI in automotive are urging manufacturers to set-up production sites as well as distribution networks in Asia-Pacific. However. North America holds the largest market share in the ceramic matrix composites market due to the presence of a Large number of aviation companies. Companies’ investments in the R&D for developing CMCs and collaborations with government organizations for upgrading the aerospace and defense equipment are the pivotal factors driving the North America ceramic matrix composites market growth.

Global Ceramic Matrix Composites Market: Drivers and Restrains

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and about each type from 2016 to 2027. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2016 to 2027. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2016 to 2027, manufacturer from 2016 to 2021, region from 2016 to 2021, and global price from 2016 to 2027.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

Global Ceramic Matrix Composites Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027.

Key Companies profiled in this report are GE Aviation, Safran, Rolls-Royce Group, CoorsTek, Starfire Systems, COI Ceramics, BJS Ceramics GmbH, Composites Horizons, Ultramet, WPX Faser Keramik, Applied Thin Fil Walter E. C. Pritzkow Spezialkeramik and more in terms of market share by sales, revenue, average pricing, product type, margins, recent developments etc.

Segment by Type

Oxide

Silicon Carbide

Carbon

Others

Segment by Application

Aviation

Spaceflight

Electrical Engineering

Others

Table of Content:

1 Ceramic Matrix Composites Market Overview

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

3 Production and Capacity by Region

4 Global Ceramic Matrix Composites Consumption by Region

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

7 Key Companies Profiled

8 Ceramic Matrix Composites Manufacturing Cost Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

10 Market Dynamics

11 Production and Supply Forecast

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

