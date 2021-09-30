Companies Contributing Lead Nitrate Market to Achieve 3.1% CAGR from 2021 to 2027

The global Lead Nitrate market was valued at US$ 45 million in 2019 and it is expected to reach US$ 53 million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.1% during 2021-2026.

Lead(II) nitrate is an inorganic compound with the chemical formula Pb(NO3)2. It commonly occurs as a colourless crystal or white powder and, unlike most other lead(II) salts, is soluble in water. Historically, the main use was as a raw material in the production of pigments for lead paints, but such paints have been superseded by less toxic paints based on titanium dioxide. Other industrial uses included heat stabilization in nylon and polyesters, and in coatings of photothermographic paper. Since around the year 2000, lead(II) nitrate has begun to be used in gold cyanidation.

North America plays an important role in global lead chemicals market, especially United States, which has great influence on the development of lead chemicals.

The Europe market developed slowly in the past few years and will keep the trend in the few years, and Europe is also full of much uncertainty, from political elections, trade policy and historical problems. In Europe market, Germany, UK and France are playing significant roles.

Currently, Hanhua Chemical, Orica, Dynakrom, Aerocell and Zhuzhou Jinyuan Chemical are major manufacturers of this industry. Dynakrom is a global leader. In 2019, the sale of Hanhua Chemical was 4236 MT, and the company held a share of 21%. Due to its rich mineral reserves and relatively relaxed environmental policies, the world’s leading lead chemical manufacturers are located in China and India.

Global Lead Nitrate Market: Drivers and Restrains

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and about each type from 2016 to 2027. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2016 to 2027. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2016 to 2027, manufacturer from 2016 to 2021, region from 2016 to 2021, and global price from 2016 to 2027.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

Global Lead Nitrate Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027.

Key Companies profiled in this report are Hanhua Chemical, Orica, Dynakrom, Aerocell, Zhuzhou Jinyuan Chemical, Jianyang Rongxin Fine Chemicals, 5N Plus, L.S. Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals, Cuprich Chloral Chemicals and more in terms of market share by sales, revenue, average pricing, product type, margins, recent developments etc.

Segment by Type

Pharmaceutical Grade Lead Nitrate

Industrial Grade Lead Nitrate

Segment by Application

Mining

PVC Stabilizers

Pigment

Others

Table of Content:

1 Lead Nitrate Market Overview

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

3 Production and Capacity by Region

4 Global Lead Nitrate Consumption by Region

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

7 Key Companies Profiled

8 Lead Nitrate Manufacturing Cost Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

10 Market Dynamics

11 Production and Supply Forecast

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

