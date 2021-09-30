Curing Agent Market Size to See Record Break Revenue of USD 2739.3 Mn By 2026 | TMR

The global Curing Agent market was valued at US$ 2643.1 million in 2019 and it is expected to reach US$ 2739.3 million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% during 2021-2026.

A curing agent is a substance that is used to harden a surface or material. It is typically applied to polymer surfaces to facilitate the bonding of the molecular components of the material. The stronger the molecular bonds are, the harder the material surface is.

Curing agent is mainly classified into the following types: epoxy, amides, silanes, isocyanates, arizidine and other products, epoxy type is the most widely used type which takes up about 80% of the total sales in 2019.

Curing agent has wide range of applications, such as coatings, construction, adhesives, composites, etc. And coating was the most widely used area which took up about 33% of the global total in 2019.

Asia Pacific is the largest region of curing agent in the world in the past few years and it will keep increasing in the next few years. In 2019, the Asia-Pacific market accounted for approximately 55% of the global market, and the European and North American markets both accounted for approximately 21%.

USA, Germany, Japan, etc. are now the key developers of curing agent. There are some vendors developing curing agent in China, such as Dasen Material and Rich Chemical. Olin Corporation, Evonik, Hexion, Aditya Birla Group, Cardolite, Dasen Material, Gabriel Performance Products, Huntsman, Atul, Kukdo Chemical, etc. are the key suppliers in the global curing agent market. Top 5 took up more than 35% of the global market in 2019. Olin Corporation, Evonik, Hexion, etc. which have leading technology and market position, are well-known suppliers around the world.

Global Curing Agent Market: Drivers and Restrains

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and about each type from 2016 to 2027. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2016 to 2027. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2016 to 2027, manufacturer from 2016 to 2021, region from 2016 to 2021, and global price from 2016 to 2027.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

Global Curing Agent Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027.

Key Companies profiled in this report are Olin Corporation, Hexion, Huntsman, Kukdo Chemical, Reichhold, Atul, Aditya Birla Group, BASF, Evonik, Cardolite, Gabriel Performance Products, Mitsubishi Chemical, Incorez, Hitachi Chemical, Cargill, Dasen Material, Rich Chemic Yun Teh Industrial and more in terms of market share by sales, revenue, average pricing, product type, margins, recent developments etc.

Find more details at: https://www.themarketreports.com/report/global-curing-agent-market-research-report

Segment by Type

Epoxy

Amides

Silanes

Isocyanates

Arizidine

Others

Segment by Application

Coatings

Construction

Adhesives

Composites

Other (e.g. Wind Energy)

Table of Content:

1 Curing Agent Market Overview

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

3 Production and Capacity by Region

4 Global Curing Agent Consumption by Region

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

7 Key Companies Profiled

8 Curing Agent Manufacturing Cost Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

10 Market Dynamics

11 Production and Supply Forecast

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

Media Contact

Company Name: The Market Reports

Contact Person: Shirish Gupta

Email: sales@themarketreports.com

Phone: +1-631-407-1315