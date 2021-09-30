Current Trends to Lead Global Commercial Refrigeration and Freezing Equipment Market to USD 21580 Mn by 2026

The global Commercial Refrigeration and Freezing Equipment market was valued at US$ 19510 million in 2019 and it is expected to reach US$ 21580 million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% during 2021-2026.

Commercial refrigeration and freezing equipment is a variety of equipment (food preservation, freezing, refrigeration and beverage preservation, display and sales) used in commercial service places (hotels, nightclubs, bars, cafes, restaurants, disco, KTV, yachts, schools, laboratories, hospitals and other special application places).

China’s demand for commercial refrigeration and freezing equipment is expanding, with sales in the country expected to grow 33.33 percent in 2026 compared with 2019.

In terms of product types, commercial display cabinets are the most favored in the market, accounting for about 56.75% of the market share of commercial refrigeration and freezing equipment in 2019. Commercial refrigerators accounted for 27.43%, followed by ice makers at 4.71%.

From the perspective of application, supermarkets will be the largest part of the market for a long time, accounting for about 46%-48% of the consumption of commercial refrigeration and freezing equipment. Supermarkets, restaurants and entertainment venues accounted for 48.53%, 24.53% and 17.79% respectively in 2019.

Major global manufacturers of commercial refrigeration and freezing equipment include Carrier Commercial Refrigeration, Haier, Hoshizaki International, Panasonic, etc. The Top 5 players share nearly 30% of the market and the Top 10 share more than 47%.

Global Commercial Refrigeration and Freezing Equipment Market: Drivers and Restrains

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and about each type from 2016 to 2027. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2016 to 2027. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2016 to 2027, manufacturer from 2016 to 2021, region from 2016 to 2021, and global price from 2016 to 2027.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

Global Commercial Refrigeration and Freezing Equipment Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027.

Key Companies profiled in this report are Freezing Equipment market report are Carrier Commercial Refrigeration, Haier, Hoshizaki International, Panasonic, Dover Corporation, Epta SpA, Zhejiang Xingxing, AHT Cooling Systems GmbH, Ali Group, Frigoglass, Aucma, Ugur Cooling, Metalfrio Solutions, Illinois Tool Works Inc, Liebherr, Arneg, Qingdao Hiron, True Manufacturing, YINDU KITCHEN EQUIPMENT, Auspic Manitowoc Ice and more in terms of market share by sales, revenue, average pricing, product type, margins, recent developments etc.

Segment by Type

Display Cabinets

Refrigerators & Freezers

Ice Machines

Others

Segment by Application

Restaurants

Entertainment

Supermartkets

Others

