Factors Driving Global Sodium Sulphide Market to Reach USD 433.3 Mn by 2026

The global Sodium Sulphide market was valued at US$ 380 million in 2019 and it is expected to reach US$ 433.3 million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.3% during 2021-2026.

Sodium sulfide is a yellow, solid flake with a sulfurous (rotten egg) smell. It is the name used to refer to the chemical compound Na2S but more commonly its hydrate Na2S.9H2O. Both are colorless water-soluble salts that give strongly alkaline solutions. It is usually obtained by heating sodium sulfate with coal or hydrogen. Sodium sulfide may be used in the making of colors and dyes. It can also be used in the manufacture of other chemicals, metals or in mining (ore processing) and in waste water, soil and process sludge treatment.

Major suppliers of sodium sulfide include Elion Clean Energy Company, Sichuan Shenhong Chemical, Solvay, Jiaxin Chemical and Nouryon. In 2019, the Top 5 players accounted for about 34.67% of the global revenue share.

China is the largest production area of sodium sulfide, producing 79.58% of the world’s sodium sulfide in 2019.

The Asia-Pacific region is the largest consumer market of sodium sulfide, consuming about 70.70% of the global sodium sulfide in 2019.

Industrial sodium sulfide is the product type with the highest yield, accounting for 65.86% of the total output in 2019, and low ferric sodium sulfide ranks the second, accounting for 27.26%.

The chemical industry consumes the most sodium sulfide, with the corresponding share reaching 32.78% in 2019, followed by the dye industry with 22.71%.

Global Sodium Sulphide Market: Drivers and Restrains

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and about each type from 2016 to 2027. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2016 to 2027. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2016 to 2027, manufacturer from 2016 to 2021, region from 2016 to 2021, and global price from 2016 to 2027.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

Global Sodium Sulphide Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027.

Key Companies profiled in this report are Elion Clean Energy Company, Sichuan Shenhong Chemical, Solvay, Jiaxin Chemical, Nafine Chemical Industry, Longfu Group, Shaanxi Fuhua Chemical, Nouryon, Yabulai Salt Chem, ChemChina, Sichuan Xinxing Chem, XinJi Xibo Chemical, Sankyo Kasei, Tessenderlo, Chemical Products Corporation, Nag Iran Sodium Sulphide Company and more in terms of market share by sales, revenue, average pricing, product type, margins, recent developments etc.

Segment by Type

Industrial Sodium Sulphide

Low Ferric Sodium Sulphide

Anhydrous Sodium Sulphide

Segment by Application

Chemical Industry

Dye Industry

Leather Industry

Paper Industry

Others

