Global AIS Transponder Industry to Mark USD 70 Mn by 2026

The global AIS Transponder market was valued at US$ 51 million in 2019 and it is expected to reach US$ 70 million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% during 2021-2026.

An Automatic Identification System Market is designed to enable two-way communication between various vessels and onshore-based coastal authorities. The system is capable of providing static, dynamic, and voyage data about a ship to other ships in the vicinity and to nearby coastal authorities.

There are two classes of AIS unit fitted to vessels, Class A and Class B. Class A units are a mandatory fit under the safety of life at sea (SOLAS) convention to vessels above 300 gross tons or which carry more than 11 passengers in International waters. Many other commercial vessels and some leisure craft also fit Class A units. Class B units are currently not a mandatory fit but authorities in several parts of the world are considering this. Class B units are designed for fitting in vessels which do not fall into the mandatory Class A fit category.

SRT Marine and Alltek Marine are the top two manufacturers in the AIS Transponder market in 2019. SRT Marine dominated with 22.95% global revenue share, followed by Alltek Marine with 21.07% global revenue share. Other key players include Furuno, Navico, Garmin, Icom, Japan Radio Company, Vesper Marine, Comnav Marine, True Heading and among others.

On the basis of region, APAC is the largest market segment of AIS Transponder, with a consumption market share over 77% in 2019, China, Japan, and South Korea play an important role in APAC Region. Europe followed APAC with a consumption market share of 9.48% in 2019.

Class A Marine AIS, which is targeted at large commercial vessels. While Class B Marine AIS is aimed at the lighter commercial, leisure and fishing vessels markets. AIS Transponder used in industry including Merchant Marine, Recreational Boats, and Fishing Vessels etc. Report data showed that 36.03% and 42.10% of the AIS Transponder market demand in Merchant Marine and Fishing Vessels in 2019, respectively.

Global AIS Transponder Market: Drivers and Restrains

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and about each type from 2016 to 2027. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2016 to 2027. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2016 to 2027, manufacturer from 2016 to 2021, region from 2016 to 2021, and global price from 2016 to 2027.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

Global AIS Transponder Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027.

Key Companies profiled in this report are SRT Marine, Alltek Marine, Furuno, Navico, Garmin, Icom, Japan Radio Company, Vesper Marine, Comnav Marine, True Heading, Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, Transas Marine Limited (Wärtsilä), SAAB AB, Raymari Weatherdock AG and more in terms of market share by sales, revenue, average pricing, product type, margins, recent developments etc.

Segment by Type

Class A Marine AIS

Class B Marine AIS

Segment by Application

Merchant Marine

Recreational Boats

Fishing Vessels

Others

Table of Content:

1 AIS Transponder Market Overview

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

3 Production and Capacity by Region

4 Global AIS Transponder Consumption by Region

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

7 Key Companies Profiled

8 AIS Transponder Manufacturing Cost Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

10 Market Dynamics

11 Production and Supply Forecast

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

