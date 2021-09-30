Global Hydrogen Fluoride Ether (HFE) Market to Clock 8.4% CAGR from 2021-26

The global Hydrogen Fluoride Ether (HFE) market was valued at US$ 78 million in 2019 and it is expected to reach US$ 136.4 million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.4% during 2021-2026.

Flurane (HFE) is the general name of a class of ether compounds containing hetero atoms such as oxygen atoms.Its ozone digesting value (ODP) is zero, global warming potential (GWP) is low, and the atmospheric residence time is very short.In addition to excellent environmental properties, hydroflurane also has the characteristics of low toxicity, non-corrosive, non-flammable, non-smoke generation, easy storage and transportation, with other substitutes incomparable advantages.Hydroflurane is widely used as anesthetic, foaming agent, lubricating oil, refrigerant, solvent and cleaning agent.The main application areas are semiconductor, electronic components and precision device cleaning industry, which has a high degree of dependence on this field, and a low market share at the lower end.Due to the high cost of use and maintenance, the refrigerant is not currently in mass production and is expected to be used in refrigerators, freezers and automotive air conditioners and as an alternative to high temperature heat pumps.The semiconductor, liquid crystal and hard disk manufacturing sectors are the largest consumer markets for hydroflurane cleaners, with a share of more than 64.96% last year.Electronics and battery foaming agents are also major applications of HFCS, with consumption reaching 610 tons and 89 tons respectively last year.

Global Hydrogen Fluoride Ether (HFE) Market: Drivers and Restrains

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and about each type from 2016 to 2027. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2016 to 2027. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2016 to 2027, manufacturer from 2016 to 2021, region from 2016 to 2021, and global price from 2016 to 2027.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

Global Hydrogen Fluoride Ether (HFE) Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027.

Key Companies profiled in this report are 3M, Tianhe Chemicals, HEXAFLUO, SICONG CHEMICAL., Guangzhou Jinhong Trade Co.,Ltd., E-Jin New Material Co., Ltd, Huaxia Shenzhou New Materia Juhua Group and more in terms of market share by sales, revenue, average pricing, product type, margins, recent developments etc.

Segment by Type

Pure Compounds

Hydroflurane Mixture

Segment by Application

Semiconductor, Liquid crystal, Hard Disk Manufacturing

Electronic Components

Foaming Agent

Other

Table of Content:

1 Hydrogen Fluoride Ether (HFE) Market Overview

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

3 Production and Capacity by Region

4 Global Hydrogen Fluoride Ether (HFE) Consumption by Region

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

7 Key Companies Profiled

8 Hydrogen Fluoride Ether (HFE) Manufacturing Cost Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

10 Market Dynamics

11 Production and Supply Forecast

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

