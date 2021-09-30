Global Soft Robotics Market Dynamics to Support 49.5% Growth Rate for 2021-2026

The global Soft Robotics market was valued at US$ 248.3 million in 2019 and it is expected to reach US$ 4031 million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 49.5% during 2021-2026.

Soft robot is a new kind of robot, which can adapt to various unstructured environment and interact with human more safely. The body of the robot is made of soft material, which is generally considered to be the material whose Young’s modulus is lower than that of human muscles. Different from the traditional robot motor driving, the driving mode of soft robot mainly depends on the intelligent material used. Generally, there are dielectric elastomer (DE), ionic polymer metal composite (IPMC), shape memory alloy (SMA), shape memory polymer (SMP), etc., which can be temporarily divided into the following categories from the physical quantity of response: electric field, pressure, magnetic field, chemical reaction, light, temperature, etc.

Leading manufacturers of Soft Robotics worldwide include Cyberdyne, Soft Robotics, Ekso Bionics Holdings, ReWalk Robotics, RightHand Robotics, Parker Hannifin, SRT, Myomo, Bionik Laboratories and Panasonic. In 2019, the world’s Top 10 soft robot manufacturers accounted for 49% of the market share, among which Cyberdyne is the world’s largest soft robot manufacturer, with a market share of 9.61%.

Among different types of soft robots, Exoskeletons accounted for the highest market share, reaching 60.35% in 2019, followed by Soft Gripper with 39.65%.

The production of soft robots in the world is concentrated in the United States, Europe and Japan. The share of global revenue in the three regions in 2019 is 45.80%, 24.33% and 21.80%, respectively. In 2019, China accounted for 31.84 percent of the global sales of soft robots, ranking first.

Global Soft Robotics Market: Drivers and Restrains

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and about each type from 2016 to 2027. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2016 to 2027. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2016 to 2027, manufacturer from 2016 to 2021, region from 2016 to 2021, and global price from 2016 to 2027.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

Global Soft Robotics Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027.

Key Companies profiled in this report are Cyberdyne, Soft Robotics, Ekso Bionics Holdings, ReWalk Robotics, RightHand Robotics, Parker Hannifin, Beijing Soft Robot Tech Co.,Ltd, Myomo, Bionik Laboratori Panasonic and more in terms of market share by sales, revenue, average pricing, product type, margins, recent developments etc.

