Sector Influencing 5.7% CAGR for Modified Bitumen Membrane Market (2021-2027)

The global Modified Bitumen Membrane market was valued at US$ 8594 million in 2020 and it is expected to reach US$ 12680 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% during 2021-2027.

Modified bitumen membrane is an asphalt-based, close cousin of the Built-up-Roof (BUR) designed for buildings with low-slope or flat roof structures. Modified bitumen membranes originated in Europe in the mid 1960’s and have been used successfully in the United States and Canada since approximately 1975. Modified Bitumen Membranes are designed to withstand harsh exposure to extreme environmental elements. In our report, modified bitumen membranes have two types which include Atactic Polypropylene (APP) type and Styrene Butadiene Styrene (SBS) type.

Global Modified Bitumen Membrane key manufacturers include Soprema Group, Oriental Yuhong, GAF, etc. Global top three manufacturers hold a share of nearly 20%.

In terms of consumption region, the market for Modified Bitumen Membrane is divided into several geographic regions: In Europe, total Modified Bitumen Membrane accounted for over 20%, North America accounted for about 20%. However, the Asia-Pacific is the largest consumption region and has a market share of approximately 45%.

Among the key type segments, SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane type accounted for the leading share in the market and is projected to dominate the market over the estimated period. In addition, the world’s largest application of Modified Bitumen Membrane is in the roofing, accounted for over 40%, followed by walls, etc.

Global Modified Bitumen Membrane Market: Drivers and Restrains

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and about each type from 2016 to 2027. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2016 to 2027. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2016 to 2027, manufacturer from 2016 to 2021, region from 2016 to 2021, and global price from 2016 to 2027.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

Global Modified Bitumen Membrane Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027.

Key Companies profiled in this report are Soprema Group, Oriental Yuhong, GAF, Sika, Hongyuan Waterproof, TehnoNICOL, CKS, Yuanda Hongyu, ARDEX Group, Tamko, Henkel Polybit, Polyglass, Imperbit Membrane, Fosroc, EDIL Roofing Products, IKO Industries, SKSHU, General Membrane, ChovA, Vetroasfalto, Baud Protecto Wrap and more in terms of market share by sales, revenue, average pricing, product type, margins, recent developments etc.

Segment by Type

SBS Type

APP Type

Segment by Application

Roofing

Walls

Basement

Tunnels

Roads

Others

