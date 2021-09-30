Silica Antiblock Additives Market to Hit US$ 554.4 Million by 2026, Growing at 5.7% CAGR – Research by The Market Reports

The global Silica Antiblock Additives market was valued at US$ 410 million in 2019 and it is expected to reach US$ 554.4 million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% during 2021-2026.

Silica Antiblock Additive is a kind of inorganic anti-blocks, because of the sub-micro size and large BET of silicon dioxide, it can act as interval material between the granules of powder, at the same time; it also can improve the free flow of powder. Its water reducing feature can promote sorption and to prevent caking.

The Silica Antiblock Additives market covers Natural Silica, Synthetic Silica, etc. The typical players include Evonik, WR Grace, PQ Corporation, Madhu Silica, Solvay, etc.

Geographically, APAC is the fastest-growing region, especially China, which plays a more important role in the world. Global silica antiblock additives consumption is driven by Chinese demand, which accounted for nearly 24.5% of world consumption in 2019. Chinese silica antiblock additives demand represents robust growth, whereas the United States is a mature market. The United States is characterized by increased supply in the global environment, While China continues to drive Northeast Asian demand for the product.Because of the sub-micro size and large BET of silicon dioxide, it can act as interval material between the granules of powder, at the same time; it also can improve the free flow of powder. Its water reducing feature can promote sorption and to prevent caking. Based on application, Silica Antiblock Additives in mainly used in plastic films.The vast majority of film is polyethylene (PE) and polypropylene (PP). In 2019, PE Films occupied the main market share of the consumer, accounting for 70.82%, followed by PP films, with 12.13% market share.

From the perspective of product sources, Silica Antiblock Additives can be divided into Natural Silica and Synthetic Silica antiblock additives.

Global Silica Antiblock Additives Market: Drivers and Restrains

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and about each type from 2016 to 2027. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2016 to 2027. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2016 to 2027, manufacturer from 2016 to 2021, region from 2016 to 2021, and global price from 2016 to 2027.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

Global Silica Antiblock Additives Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027.

Key Companies profiled in this report are Evonik, WR Grace, PQ Corporation, Madhu Silica, Solvay, Fuji Silysia, IQE Group, Tosoh Silica, S-Chemtech, Baerlocher, Imerys, Hoffmann Miner EP Mineral and more in terms of market share by sales, revenue, average pricing, product type, margins, recent developments etc.

Segment by Type

Synthetic Silica

Natural Silica

Segment by Application

PE Films

PP Films

Other

