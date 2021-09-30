Stepper Motor Linear Actuators Market Exhibit a CAGR of 5.6% From 2021–2027 – Report by The Market Reports

The global Stepper Motor Linear Actuators market was valued at US$ 151.6 million in 2019 and it is expected to reach US$ 218.4 million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% during 2021-2026.

A linear actuator is a device that develops a force and a motion through a straight line. A stepper motor-based linear actuator uses a stepping motor as the source of rotary power. Inside the rotor, there’s a threaded precision nut instead of a shaft. The shaft is replaced by a lead-screw. As the rotor turns (as in a conventional stepper motor), linear motion is achieved directly through the nut and threaded screw. It makes sense to accomplish the rotary to linear conversion directly inside the motor, as this approach greatly simplifies the design of rotary to linear applications. This allows high resolution and accuracy ideal for use in applications where precision motion is required.

In 2019, Parker Hannifin, Thomson Industries, Haydon Kerk and Physik Instrumente (PI) ranked Top 4 of the revenue share in global market, accounting 52.68% of the total share.

According to the study of classification by type, the External Stepper Motor Linear Actuators segment held main share of the global market with 38.27%, in terms of revenue.

Based on application, the Machinery Automation segment consumed the largest part of Stepper Motor Liner Acurators, accounting for 41.70% of total volume in 2019.

North America held a key market revenue share in 2019 with 46.74%.

Global Stepper Motor Linear Actuators Market: Drivers and Restrains

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and about each type from 2016 to 2027. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2016 to 2027. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2016 to 2027, manufacturer from 2016 to 2021, region from 2016 to 2021, and global price from 2016 to 2027.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

Global Stepper Motor Linear Actuators Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027.

Key Companies profiled in this report are Parker Hannifin, Thomson Industries, Haydon Kerk, Physik Instrumente (PI), IAI Corporation, THK, Lin Engineering, JVL Company, Curtiss Wright, Changzhou DINGS’ E&M, Helix Linear Technologies, Microstep GmbH, Venture M OMS Motion and more in terms of market share by sales, revenue, average pricing, product type, margins, recent developments etc.

Segment by Type

Captive Stepper Motor Linear Actuators

Non-Captive Stepper Motor Linear Actuators

External Stepper Motor Linear Actuators

Segment by Application

Medical Devices

Pumping Systems

Machinery Automation

Others

Table of Content:

1 Stepper Motor Linear Actuators Market Overview

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

3 Production and Capacity by Region

4 Global Stepper Motor Linear Actuators Consumption by Region

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

7 Key Companies Profiled

8 Stepper Motor Linear Actuators Manufacturing Cost Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

10 Market Dynamics

11 Production and Supply Forecast

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

