USD 438.4 Mn Estimated for Global Portable Ground Fault Circuit Interrupter (GFCI) Market by 2026 as per Latest Study

The global Portable Ground Fault Circuit Interrupter (GFCI) market was valued at US$ 350.3 million in 2019 and it is expected to reach US$ 438.4 million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% during 2021-2026.

Portable Ground Fault Circuit Interrupter is used where installed GFCIs are not practical. One type contains the GFCI circuitry in a plastic enclosure with plug blades in the back and receptacle slots in the front. It can be plugged into a receptacle, then the electrical product is plugged into the GFCI. Another type of portable GFCI is an extension cord combined with a GFCI. It adds flexibility in using receptacles that are not protected by fixed GFCIs.

Geographically, major Portable Ground Fault Circuit Interrupter (GFCI) consumption regions are Asia-Pacific, Europe and North America. Asia-Pacific was the largest market in the world, which accounting for about 35% market share in terms of value in 2019, followed by North America and Europe.

Globally, the Portable Ground Fault Circuit Interrupter (GFCI) industry market is not that concentrated as the manufacturing technology of Portable Ground Fault Circuit Interrupter (GFCI) is relatively much more mature than some high-tech equipment. But some enterprises are still well-known for the wonderful performance of their Portable Ground Fault Circuit Interrupter (GFCI)s and related services. The leading five companies are MOLEX, Leviton Manufacturing Co, Tower Manufacturing, Hubbell and ELEGRP in the market occupies about 51% of the sales value shares in 2019.

The major types of Portable Ground Fault Circuit Interrupter (GFCI) are Portable Power Outlet, Cord Sets and Safety Switch Plug Adapter. Cord Sets type is the dominated type, which accounting for about 42% market share in terms of value in 2019.

Global Portable Ground Fault Circuit Interrupter (GFCI) Market: Drivers and Restrains

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and about each type from 2016 to 2027. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2016 to 2027. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2016 to 2027, manufacturer from 2016 to 2021, region from 2016 to 2021, and global price from 2016 to 2027.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

Global Portable Ground Fault Circuit Interrupter (GFCI) Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027.

Key Companies profiled in this report are MOLEX, Leviton Manufacturing Co, Tower Manufacturing, Hubbell, ELEGRP, Eaton, Kaper, Emerson, Legrand, Schneider, NANDAO, Ericson, Elektron Berl Lex Products and more in terms of market share by sales, revenue, average pricing, product type, margins, recent developments etc.

Find more details at: https://www.themarketreports.com/report/global-portable-ground-fault-circuit-interrupter-gfci-market-research-report

Segment by Type

Portable Power Outlet

Cord Sets

Safety Switch Plug Adapter

Segment by Application

Construction Sites

Industrial Application

Commercial Application

Residential Application

Others

Table of Content:

1 Portable Ground Fault Circuit Interrupter (GFCI) Market Overview

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

3 Production and Capacity by Region

4 Global Portable Ground Fault Circuit Interrupter (GFCI) Consumption by Region

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

7 Key Companies Profiled

8 Portable Ground Fault Circuit Interrupter (GFCI) Manufacturing Cost Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

10 Market Dynamics

11 Production and Supply Forecast

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

Media Contact

Company Name: The Market Reports

Contact Person: Shirish Gupta

Email: sales@themarketreports.com

Phone: +1-631-407-1315