A 4.0% CAGR to Witness for Dietary Fibre Market by 2026

The global Dietary Fibre market was valued at US$ 2580.6 million in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 3273 million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.0% during 2021-2026.

Dietary fiber is a polysaccharide that is neither digested nor absorbed by the gastrointestinal tract nor produces energy.With the development of nutrition and related science, people gradually found that dietary fiber has a very important physiological role.So that in the diet composition is more and more sophisticated today, and by the nutritional community supplement identified as the seventh nutrients, and the traditional six nutrients – protein, fat, carbohydrates, vitamins, minerals and water.At present, the global dietary cellulose market is developing steadily, and the market size of dietary fiber is 10 billion. As an emerging nutrient, dietary fiber is emerging from developed countries to be applied globally.With the demand of consumption upgrading in emerging economies and people’s increasing attention to healthy food, the application of dietary fiber has been gradually extended from health care products to a variety of foods, and the era of functional food dominated by fiber food is quietly coming.According to statistics, in 2018, the global market size of dietary fiber reached 17.4 billion yuan, with a year-on-year growth of 7%, and the output reached 830,000 tons, with a year-on-year growth of 9%. Thanks to the consumption upgrading demand of emerging economies and the application and popularization of dietary fiber, the global market is expected to achieve a compound annual growth rate of 7% in the next five years.China’s dietary cellulose market has entered a rapid growth, the local leading enterprises gradually rise.For example, shandong baoling treasure biology and hundred dragon chuangyuan biotechnology.The gap between the product quality of leading local manufacturers and international brands is gradually narrowing.However, in general, the majority of Chinese dietary cellulose manufacturers are small and medium-sized enterprises, so it is difficult to form scale and brand effect to compete with international brands.From the perspective of application scope, dietary fiber is mainly used in dairy products and beverages, meat processed foods and baked goods and other fields.

In terms of product types, the output value of water-soluble dietary fiber accounts for 82.93% of the global market share in 2019, higher than that of water-insoluble dietary fiber, which accounts for 17.07%.

From the perspective of application, the consumption of dietary fiber in dairy products and beverages in 2019 accounts for 48.63% of the total global consumption, ranking first, followed by health food and baby food, accounting for 30.08%.

Global Dietary Fibre Market: Drivers and Restrains

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and about each type from 2016 to 2027. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2016 to 2027. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2016 to 2027, manufacturer from 2016 to 2021, region from 2016 to 2021, and global price from 2016 to 2027.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

Global Dietary Fibre Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027.

Key Companies profiled in this report are Beneo, Tate & Lyle, FrieslandCampina, Meiji, Baolingbao Biology Co.,Ltd., Shandong Bailong Chuangyuan Bio-Tech Co.,LTD, Roquette, J. RETTENMAIER & Söhne Group, Danisco, Sensus, Matsutani Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., Ingredion, Cosucra, Interfiber, Quantum Hi-Tech Group Limited, Yaku and more in terms of market share by sales, revenue, average pricing, product type, margins, recent developments etc.

