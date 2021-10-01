Global Electrical Heating Cables Market to Touch USD 3032.3 Mn by 2026 as per the Latest Research

The global Electrical Heating Cables market was valued at US$ 2586.9 million in 2019 and it is expected to reach US$ 3032.3 million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% during 2021-2026.

An electric heating cable is a wire cable that produces heat, also referred to as heat trace cable amongst the industry. It is used for a wide range of applications including heat loss replacement, pipe tracing, freeze protection, viscosity control, temperature process maintenance, roof and gutter, and much more. In this report, it mainly focuses on the industrial applications.

Electric heating cable is mainly classified into four types: self-regulating, constant wattage, mineral insulated and skin-effect heating cable. And self-regulating heating cable is the most widely used type which takes up about 58% of the global total in 2019.

Europe is the largest consumption country of Electric heating cable in the world in the past few years and it will keep the same position in the next few years. Europe market took up about 36% the global market in 2019, followed by North America with the share about 31%.

China, North America, Germany, Russia are now the key producers of electric heating cables. There are many producers with low price, poor quality products and vicious competition in China. The high quality products are mainly supplied by overseas producers. Other key factories of electric heating cable are from Korea, France, UK, Canada, etc.

Raychem, SST, Anhui Huanrui, Thermon, Bartec, Wuhu Jiahong, Emerson, Anbang, Eltherm, Heat Trace Products, Anhui Huayang and Chromalox are the key producers in the global electric heating cable market. Top 5 took up about 44.24% of the global sales in 2019. Raychem, SST, Thermon, which have leading technology and market position, are well known suppliers around the world, and Anhui Huanrui, Wuhu Jiahong, Anbang, Anhui Huayang are the leading supplier in China with the total local share of about 50%.

Raychem is the largest supplier of electric heating cable with a global share of about 15%. SST is the second largest supplier of electric heating cable in the world and the largest in Europe, it took about 9% of the global total market. Other key suppliers are Raychem, Anhui Huanrui, Thermon, Bartec, Wuhu Jiahong, Emerson, Eltherm, etc.

Key Companies profiled in this report are Raychem, SST, Anhui Huanrui, Thermon, Bartec, Wuhu Jiahong, Emerson, Anbang, Eltherm, Heat Trace Products, Anhui Huayang, Chromalox, Isopad, King Manufacturing, Flexelec, Garnisch, FINE Unichem, SunTouch, Urec Thermopads and more in terms of market share by sales, revenue, average pricing, product type, margins, recent developments etc.

Segment by Type

Self-regulating Electric Heating Cable

Constant Wattage Electric Heating Cable

Mineral Insulated Electric Heating Cable

Skin-Effect Electric Heating Cable

Segment by Application

Industrial

Residential

Commercial

