Global Windshield Wiper Blades and Arms Market to Settle at 1.4% Growth Rate by 2021-26

The global Windshield Wiper Blades and Arms market was valued at US$ 6096.1 million in 2019 and it is expected to reach US$ 6225.4 million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 1.4% during 2021-2026.

A windshield wiper or windscreen wiper is a device used to remove rain, snow, ice, washer fluid, water, and/or debris from a vehicle’s front window so the vehicle’s operator can better see what’s ahead of them.

Wiper includes windshield wiper blades and wiper arm in the report.

Demand from the downstream brings a power to the development of Automotive Wiper Blades industry. USA and Europe are the major market of Automotive Wiper Blades. In recent years, growing China market became an important market of Automotive Wiper Blades. Viewed from the supply side, there are many manufacturers in the Automotive Wiper Blades industry, while from the demand side, the current demand for Automotive Wiper Blades is growing.

As downstream demand grows and technical barriers become less, there will be a huge market space for Automotive Wiper Blades. To grab more market, the little companies have to expand the technology, capital investment and brand influence. To meet the challenge of little companies and keep their leading stage, leading companies need to increase the technology innovation and speed up the product upgrading. In the future, Automotive Wiper Blades market will still be a market of fierce competition. In order to feed the changing technical requirements, Automotive Wiper manufacturers need to pay attention to the technical innovation. In future, high performance and high durability will be the technology trends of Automotive Wiper.

Key Companies profiled in this report are Valeo, Bosch, Denso, Trico, Mitsuba, ITW, HELLA GmbH＆Co. KGaA, CAP, HEYNER GMBH, AIDO, Lukasi, KCW, DOGA, Pylon, Xiamen Meto Auto Parts, Guo OSLV Italia and more in terms of market share by sales, revenue, average pricing, product type, margins, recent developments etc.

Segment by Type

Wiper Blade

Wiper Arm

Segment by Application

OEM

Aftermarket

