Research to Claim 5.1% CAGR for Cryogenic Submerged Electric Motor Pump Market | The Market Reports

The global Cryogenic Submerged Electric Motor Pump market was valued at US$ 190 million in 2020 and it is expected to reach US$ 277.3 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% during 2021-2027.

Cryogenic Submerged Electric Motor Pump is described in this report is a cryogenic pump design specifically developed for handling cryogenic fluids such as liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG).

The Cryogenic Submerged Electric Motor Pump industry can be broken down into several segments, LNG Plant, LNG Terminal, LNG Automobile Filling Station and LNG Marine.

Global Cryogenic Submerged Electric Motor Pump key players include Nikkiso, Ebara, Cryostar, Shinko, Chengdu Andisoon etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share over 60%.

Asia-Pacific is the largest market, with a share over 50%, followed by North America and Europe, both have a share about 30% percent. In terms of product, Less than 100m³ per hour is the largest segment, with a share over 40%. And in terms of application, the largest application is LNG Automobile Filling Station, followed by LNG Plant.

Global Cryogenic Submerged Electric Motor Pump Market: Drivers and Restrains

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and about each type from 2016 to 2027. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2016 to 2027. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2016 to 2027, manufacturer from 2016 to 2021, region from 2016 to 2021, and global price from 2016 to 2027.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

Global Cryogenic Submerged Electric Motor Pump Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027.

Key Companies profiled in this report are Nikkiso,, Ebara, Cryostar, Shinko, Chengdu Andisoon, MDalian Deep Blue Pump, Long March Tianmin, Vanzetti Engineering, Hunan Neptune Pump, Wuxi Phaeton and more in terms of market share by sales, revenue, average pricing, product type, margins, recent developments etc.

Segment by Type

Less than 100m³ per hour

100-1000m³ per hour

More than 1000m³ per hour

Segment by Application

LNG Plant

LNG Terminal

LNG Automobile Filling Station

LNG Marine

Table of Content:

1 Cryogenic Submerged Electric Motor Pump Market Overview

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

3 Production and Capacity by Region

4 Global Cryogenic Submerged Electric Motor Pump Consumption by Region

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

7 Key Companies Profiled

8 Cryogenic Submerged Electric Motor Pump Manufacturing Cost Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

10 Market Dynamics

11 Production and Supply Forecast

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

