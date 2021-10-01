Research to Claim USD 3549.1 Mn for High Efficiency Low Voltage Aluminum Motor Market by 2026

The global High Efficiency Low Voltage Aluminum Motor market was valued at US$ 3072.7 million in 2019 and it is expected to reach US$ 3549.1 million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% during 2021-2026.

In this report, low voltage refers to motors that operate at voltages less than 1 000 V and produce a maximum power of 1 000 kW. This conforms to standards developed by the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC).

Low voltage aluminum motors are standard, high performance, and power efficient motors made of aluminum. Improved productivity & quality, low energy consumption, and high safety standards are some of the significant features of low voltage aluminum motors. Low voltage aluminum motors are preferred over cast iron motors, as it is highly resistant to corrosion and approximately 33% of the weight of low voltage motors is of cast iron. Low voltage aluminum motors are used in combination with fans, pumps, general machineries conveyors, machine tools, sheet metal presses and compressors, etc.

The high efficiency low voltage aluminum motor is classified into the IE2-high efficiency, IE3- premium efficiency and other according to the IEC efficiency standard. As of 2019, ie2-high efficiency low voltage aluminum motor segment occupied largest revenue market, with 54.4%, followed by IE3- premium efficiency low voltage aluminum moto, which occupied 43.3% market, with highly growth, other product, such as IE4 and IE5 also enter the market.

Based on industry, the global high efficiency low voltage aluminum motors market has been classified into food and beverages, machinery, chemical industry, water and wastewater treatment, marine and others. The food and beverages segments holds the most substantial share of the high efficiency low voltage aluminum motors market. Low voltage motors have a wide range of applications. With increasing efficiency, several other industries are opting for these motors to be used in pumps, fans, compressors, machine tools, conveyors, and other material handling and processing equipment, which constitute more than half of the motor driven products market.

The high efficiency low voltage aluminum motor market is relative concentrated market; key players include ABB, Siemens, WEG, TECO, Wolong Electric Group, Able Electric, Nidec Motor Corporation, Toshiba, Jinlong Motor, Shandong Huali, Regal Beloit Corporation, FangLi Holding; the revenue of top ten manufacturers accounts about 50.8% of the total revenue, in 2019. The high-end products mainly come from Europe and North America.

Global High Efficiency Low Voltage Aluminum Motor Market: Drivers and Restrains

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and about each type from 2016 to 2027. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2016 to 2027. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2016 to 2027, manufacturer from 2016 to 2021, region from 2016 to 2021, and global price from 2016 to 2027.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

Global High Efficiency Low Voltage Aluminum Motor Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027.

Key Companies profiled in this report are ABB, Siemens, WEG, TECO, Wolong Electric Group, Able Electric, Nidec Motor Corporation, Toshiba, Jinlong Motor, Shandong Huali, Regal Beloit Corporati FangLi Holding and more in terms of market share by sales, revenue, average pricing, product type, margins, recent developments etc.

Segment by Type

IE2-HighEfficiency

IE3-PremiumEfficiency

Other

Segment by Application

Food and Beverages

Machinery

Chemical Industry

Water and Wastewater Treatment

Marine

Other

Table of Content:

1 High Efficiency Low Voltage Aluminum Motor Market Overview

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

3 Production and Capacity by Region

4 Global High Efficiency Low Voltage Aluminum Motor Consumption by Region

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

7 Key Companies Profiled

8 High Efficiency Low Voltage Aluminum Motor Manufacturing Cost Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

10 Market Dynamics

11 Production and Supply Forecast

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

