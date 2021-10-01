Segmenting 28.9% Growth Rate of Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment Market by Types, Application, and by Companies

The global Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment market was valued at US$ 2141.7 million in 2019 and it is expected to reach US$ 9936.6 million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 28.9% during 2021-2026.

An electric vehicle charging station, also called EV charging station, electric recharging point, charging point, charge point, ECS (electronic charging station), and EVSE (electric vehicle supply equipment), is an element in an infrastructure that supplies electric energy for the recharging of plug-in electric vehicles—including electric cars, neighborhood electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids.

For charging at home or work, some EVs have onboard converters that can plug into a standard electrical outlet or a high-capacity appliance outlet. Others either require or can use a charging station that provides electrical conversion, monitoring, or safety functionality. These stations are also needed when traveling, and many support faster charging at higher voltages and currents than are available from residential EVSEs. Public charging stations are typically on-street facilities provided by electric utility companies or located at retail shopping centers, restaurants and parking places, operated by a range of private companies.

Growing sales of electric vehicles is the major factor driving electric vehicle charger market growth. Governments worldwide are pushing for adoption of electric vehicles and implementing indicatives aimed at generating awareness and offering incentives for electric vehicles to cut down automotive emissions.The global electric vehicle supply equipment market developed rapidly in the past five years, now United States, China and Western Europe are dominated the electric vehicle supply equipment market, especially in China, now has been the largest market of electric vehicle and electric vehicle supply equipment.In China, the market concentration is low, and fierce competition, the typical manufacturers are BYD, NARI, Xuji Group, Shinry, Tccharger, Auto Electric Power Plant, etc.

Global Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment Market: Drivers and Restrains

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and about each type from 2016 to 2027. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2016 to 2027. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2016 to 2027, manufacturer from 2016 to 2021, region from 2016 to 2021, and global price from 2016 to 2027.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

Global Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027.

Key Companies profiled in this report are BYD, Shinry, Tccharger, Panasonic, Webasto, Toyota Industries, Nichicon, Leviton, IES Synergy, Auto Electric Power Plant, Pod Point, Clipper Creek, Xuji Group, Eaton, Schneider Electric, Siemens, DBT-CEV, ABB, Efac NARI and more in terms of market share by sales, revenue, average pricing, product type, margins, recent developments etc.

Segment by Type

AC Charging

DC Charging

Segment by Application

Residential Charging

Public Charging

